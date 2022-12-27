Hunter Valley News
The only road up to the Barrington Tops has reopened just in time for the holiday season

December 28 2022 - 2:00am
Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell (second right) at the official reopening of Barrington Top Forest Road on December 21, 2022.

Barrington Tops Forest Road has reopened close to two years after it was severely damaged by wet weather, making it too dangerous for vehicles to use.

Local News

