Barrington Tops Forest Road has reopened close to two years after it was severely damaged by wet weather, making it too dangerous for vehicles to use.
The reopening of the road on the Gloucester side follows a substantial repair project undertaken in the last 18 months and is a boost to local communities, tourism and economies, said Forestry Corporation stewardship manager Kathy Lyons.
"As the main link between Gloucester and Scone, we are very pleased to have completed these works and welcome people back to the beautiful State forests of the Barrington Tops," Ms Lyons said.
"The project was a major engineering feat and saw over 12,500 tonnes of material, or 2100 truckloads, removed and replaced to make the road structurally sound again.
"I'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while we completed this project to make the passageway safe and ready for reopening.
"Thanks also to the team of staff, contractors and engineers who made this extraordinary task possible.
"Their perseverance throughout challenges of seasonal and wet weather has made this reopening possible."
The severe wet weather and floods in March 2021 caused major damage to several roadways. Scone Road and Barrington Tops Forest Road in particular took a beating.
At the time, a Forestry Corporation spokesperson said the damage to the Barrington Tops road was extensive.
"Due to the scale of the damage the process to assess and develop a program of work will take some time. Initial assessments indicate repairs are expected to cost several million dollars and take some months to complete," the spokesperson said in March 2021 when the road was closed indefinitely.
Barrington Tops Forest Road is the only access route from the east coast to the Barrington Tops State forests and National Park.
It is also used as an alternative access route between Gloucester and Scone.
While crews worked to reopen access on Scone Road for residents, Forestry Corporation closed Barrington Tops Forest Road on the Gloucester side between Cobark Park and Honeysuckle picnic areas.
The only access to the Barrington Tops from that point was from Scone.
Until now.
The road was reopened on December 21, 2022
The NSW Government supported Forestry work to repair Barrington Tops Forest Road with $60 million.
Visitors are now being invited back to visit the State Forests of the Barrington Tops, which in recent years have seen major upgrades to Cobark lookout and Manning River campground.
The Forestry Corporation said despite it being summer, these are cool, high altitude forests so "don't forget to pack some warm gear".
