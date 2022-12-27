Communities across the Upper Hunter will have upgraded emergency response equipment available to protect them following a NSW Government injection of more than $1.6 million into the electorate.
A total of $1.4 million has been spent to deliver four new trucks to the Bulga, Glennies Creek, Putty and Whittingham Rural Fire Service brigades while the Muswellbrook and Scone NSW State Emergency Service units have received a $235,000 boost in the form of a new vehicle and two trailers.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new fire trucks were state-of-the-art and would be "invaluable to our volunteers, ensuring they have access to modern firefighting technology".
"The volunteers from Bulga, Glennies Creek, Putty and Whittingham Brigades benefitting from this investment are very active RFS members and do an incredible job at protecting local communities from bush fires, building fires and a range of other risks like vehicle accidents, floods and storms," Mr Layzell said.
In handing over the keys to a new storm vehicle plus a storm and a general purpose trailer to the SES units, Mr Layzell said the new equipment would "make a major difference" to SES volunteers.
"Between them, these two units have responded to almost 400 requests for assistance from the community this year and it's important we make sure our frontline responders have the very latest resources so that our communities are kept safer," he said.
Mr Layzell and the state Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke made the fire truck announcement in Bulga on December 20.
The fire trucks being delivered include include:
Ms Cooke said the additional trucks will help firefighters and communities to stay safe this summer.
"This year's record breaking rainfall has caused the most significant grass fire risk our state has seen in more than 10 years," Ms Cooke said.
"As the warmer weather sets in, the landscape will dry out and this increases the risk of dangerous and fast-moving grass fires.
"I am urging everyone to know your risk, be prepared and familiarise yourself with the new Fire Danger Rating system."
SES commissioner Carlene York said the new light storm vehicle and trailer for the Muswellbrook and Scone units provides an "effective response capability".
"This vehicle and trailer will be used for storm damage operations, including tree and roof jobs, pumping and temporary storage, as well as flood rescue," she said.
SES northern zone commander, Chief Superintendent Andrew Cribb, welcomed the additional resources for the Upper Hunter-based Units.
"We are very grateful for the investment in our local units," he said.
"These assets will enable us to provide a more efficient and effective service to our community, as well as transport equipment and supplies to our volunteers while they are out responding to requests for assistance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.