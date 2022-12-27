Hunter Valley News
Emergency response resource upgrades: $1.6m boost to Upper Hunter's RFS brigades and SES units

December 28 2022 - 4:00am
Dave Layzell and Steph Cooke handing over the keys to a new truck and trailer at Muswellbrook Shire SES unit. "The ergonomic design and increased capacity of these resources will make it easier for our volunteers to support our local community," the unit said.

Communities across the Upper Hunter will have upgraded emergency response equipment available to protect them following a NSW Government injection of more than $1.6 million into the electorate.

