Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club report: A time of thanks as 2022 season on the squash courts wraps up

By Adrian Barwick
December 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Woolnough forcing Belinda Stephens to run to the next shot in the final hit of the season on December 20, 2022.

As 2022 draws to a close it's time to thank all the committee and members for a great year and looking forward to an equally successful 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.