As 2022 draws to a close it's time to thank all the committee and members for a great year and looking forward to an equally successful 2023.
A big thanks to the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel, Hunter Medical Practice, Edward Higgens Parkinson, Workers Club, Railway Hotel, Curtis Gant Betts and Darryl's Equipment Hire for their support for the year.
And while everyone might be looking forward to the break, they will also be dying to know when to get back on the court next year.
In answer to that question, the club will restart its social hits on Tuesday, January 10 at Denman from 6pm and continue each Tuesday until the Autumn competition kicks off in mid-February.
Everyone is welcome to have a game with racquets and coaching available for new players.
Anyone wishing to play in next year's comp are most welcome with ability no barrier, just enthusiasm and having fun being the main qualifications required.
Call Adrian on 0400 303 618 or come down to any of the Tuesday social hits to find out more.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Social hit December 20, 2022
The final round of social squash saw the year end not with a whimper but with a bang when 11 players appeared ready to find some room for the Christmas pudding on Sunday.
It was good to see five first timers to the social hit with Belinda "fit as a Ow! Ow! Ow!" Stephens, Mick "I've hit it back to myself again" Howard, Michael "here for a good time" Valantine and new players Zac "it's too bright" Woolnough and Cameron "always keep my racquet in the car" Charleson who gave the regulars a run for their money.
The newly painted Denman courts passed with flying colours while dazzling some players with the brightness and the end of the night saw everyone exhausted but pleased with themselves in getting through the chocolates and toasted sandwiches on offer to keep their energy levels up.
Wishing everyone a happy and safe holiday season and as always.
See you on the courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.