Australia Day 2023: James Pittar and Promila Gupta named Upper Hunter's ambassadors for Scone, Merriwa Australia Day events

December 28 2022 - 3:00am
James Pittar and Promila Gupta OAM have been named as the Upper Hunter's ambassadors for the Scone and Merriwa 2023 Australia Day events.

A visually impaired endurance swimmer and a Newcastle chef who has dedicated her working life to promoting Indian culture and cuisine have been named as the Upper Hutner's Australia Day Ambassadors.

