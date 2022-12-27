This January, conservation organisation Aussie Ark is welcoming the general public to walk through its doors at the Barrington Tops facility during the summer school holidays.
Following the great success and popularity of the previous open days, Aussie Ark is thrilled to greet its supporters once again and share its passion for wildlife conservation.
From January 1 to 26, 2023, visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of Australia's most endangered species.
Opening hours will be from 10.30am to 2pm every single day with tours of the facility running at 11am and 12.30pm sharp.
"Open days are the perfect opportunities for our supporters to experience the conservation work that our team is doing every single day. I believe it is so important to show our supporters exactly what it is we do at Aussie Ark," Aussie Ark wildlife ranger, Matt Helm said.
Whilst the conservation facility already runs small private tours each month, Aussie Ark hopes that by opening its doors for the school holidays, its team can encourage more people to join their conservation crusade.
"Open days constitute a lot of work, but it is so worth it! It is precious for our staff to be part of people's journey to connect or reconnect with nature," Mr Helm said.
Whilst on the tour, it has been guaranteed that visitors will see and encounter Tasmanian devils in their wild enclosures and get up close to Eastern quolls.
Encounters with joey animals are available and are perfect for all ages.
Ticket prices are $40 per adult, $20 per child, $30 per concession and $100 for a family. Tickets will be available at the door or online via the Aussie Ark website. All funds go straight back into Aussie Ark's vital conservation work.
For more information, visit aussieark.org.au.
