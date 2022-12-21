Hunter Valley News
St Jospehs High School Aberdeen had two students listed as 'High Achievers' in the HSC merit list as well as 22 band six results

Updated December 22 2022 - 9:53am, first published 8:52am
It was what may be described as a vintage year for HSC results at St Jospehs High School Aberdeen with two students making and HSC merit list and overall 22 band six results across the cohort.

