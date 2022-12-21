It was what may be described as a vintage year for HSC results at St Jospehs High School Aberdeen with two students making and HSC merit list and overall 22 band six results across the cohort.
The students listed as 'High Achievers' in the HSC merit list were Ben Barby, who came 5th in the state for Standard Maths and Eloise Estrada, who came 2nd in the state for Filipino Continuers.
Eloise from Muswellbrook, arrived in Australia with her family from the Philippines as a nine-year-old, and attended St James Primary School before completing her high school years at St Josephs.
She will be taking a gap year in 2023 before enrolling to study a Bachelor of Architecture at the University of Newcastle.
She said studying Filipino Continuers involved about 80 per cent online through either zoom or google meet.
"When I could I would go to classes on a Saturday in Sydney," she said.
She wanted to thank for Filipino teacher Mrs Battung and from St Josephs Veronica Rolfe.
'As pleased as we are with these results, the HSC is more than high ATARs and the successful transition of students to their post school pathways is most important to the school," said Veronica Rolf who has been appointed principal of St Joseph's in Aberdeen.
Mrs Rolfe said the 2022 HSC and ATAR results were particularly pleasing.
Top ATAR results
97.7 Emerson Brown
95.3 Olivia Taylor
91.55 Madeleine Baker
90.65 Ruby Lloyd
The 2022 cohort performed exceptionally well overall, with a total of 22 Band 6 results across 14 subjects, including:
Aboriginal studies x 1
Agriculture x 3
Biology x 2
Community and Family Studies x 1
Investigating Science x 1
Legal Studies x 1
Maths Advanced x 2
Maths Standard x 4
PDHE x 2
Studies of Religion (1) x 1
Studies of Religion (2) x 1
Visual Arts x 1
Filipino Continuers x 1
Primary Industries x 1
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
