Gathered in a hay shed, a group of landholders whose properties are to be compulsory acquired to make way for the Singleton bypass voiced their anger, but mostly their utter frustration, that no one in government will ensure they receive just compensation for their properties.
Five landholders and Singleton Council are yet to agree to the sale price offered for the land Transport for NSW needs to build this $700 million infrastructure project.
With prequalified contractors now being called to register their interest for the bypass project the pressure is on to acquire these landholdings.
All the remaining privately owned properties are prime agricultural holdings located on the Hunter River alluvial flats producing hay and prime cattle, agisting race horses, and in the case of the Chris McNamara and his father Mick's property, it is the last commercial vegetable growing operation in the Upper Hunter.
This group of landholders have been battling government bureaucracy in their attempt to receive commercial value for these properties.
They met on the Hatch's farm to speak to Labor candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson who was joined by member for Maitland Labor's Jenny Aitchison and Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi.
"The price we have been offered for our farm is less than the cost of replacing this shed we are sitting in," said Matt Hatch who, along with his wife Bec ,describe the land acquisition process for their 12 acres as a horror story.
Their neighbour Chris McNamara said the price they have been offered was significantly below the commercial value.
"Dad and I have worked hard on the farm and we are now debt free. But given what the government has offered us for our property we would have go back into debt if we could find a similar farm. That's not something Dad aged 75 or myself at 55 want to do," he said.
"None of us can understand why we can't be paid like for like. That's all we want."
Recently all landholders bar one received a direct deposit into their bank accounts of 90 per cent of the Valuer Generals offer for their properties.
They have also been told they must now pay rent for their properties. Both moves have angered the group which is heading to mediation with Transport for NSW in early 2023.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said Transport for NSW empathises with residents and landowners affected by property acquisitions.
"When planning for major infrastructure projects, we always try to minimise the need for property acquisition.
"Transport for NSW understands property acquisition is a sensitive issue and works closely with those impacted to ensure residents and landowners receive fair compensation in accordance with the relevant legislation, the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991 (Just Terms Act).
"Transport for NSW seeks to complete all property acquisitions by negotiated agreement rather than through a compulsory acquisition process. Our priority is to work with affected landowners to reach a fair and equitable outcome.
"Transport for NSW is currently working to finalise the acquisition of a total of 36 properties to deliver the Singleton Bypass project. When the preferred corridor for the route was announced in December 2016, all owners were advised of the impact to their property, and the project team met property owners."
After listening to the landholders Ms Watson said "these local families have been treated appallingly by the Coalition government."
"Some of the acquisition offers have been insulting. The process is causing significant stress for affected landowners who just want to be treated fairly so they can move on with their lives. Like everyone else, they want to see this bypass built as soon as possible."
Some landowners have received offers $500,000 less than independent valuations.
"It's clear the government has not been negotiating in good faith. Families in our community are facing financial ruin because this government has decided to be cruel and cheap," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
