Four RFS crews across the Singleton area will be better prepared to combat fires this summer after each receiving a new truck.
The trucks, with a combined value of about $1.4 million, were delivered to Bulga, Glennies Creek, Putty and Whittingham brigades earlier this week.
The NSW minister for emergency services and resilience, Steph Cooke joined Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell and Rural Fire Service (RFS) staff and volunteers at Bulga on Tuesday, December 20, to officially hand over the keys to the new trucks.
"The volunteers from Bulga, Glennies Creek, Putty and Whittingham Brigades benefitting from this investment are very active RFS members and do an incredible job at protecting local communities from bush fires, building fires and a range of other risks like vehicle accidents, floods and storms," Mr Layzell said.
"Each of these new appliances are state-of-the-art and I am confident they will be invaluable to our volunteers, ensuring they have access to modern firefighting technology."
The trucks being officially handed over include:
Ms Cooke said the additional trucks will help firefighters and communities to stay safe this summer.
"This year's record-breaking rainfall has caused the most significant grass fire risk our State has seen in more than 10 years," Ms Cooke said.
"As the warmer weather sets in, the landscape will dry out and this increases the risk of dangerous and fast-moving grass fires. I am urging everyone to know your risk, be prepared and familiarise yourself with the new Fire Danger Rating System."
Manager of Community Risk for the RFS Hunter Area Command, Superintendent Paul Best, said the new trucks will enhance the protection each Brigade provides to the communities they protect.
"While the existing trucks have served our Brigades well, it's important that the newest and safest equipment is provided for our members to best serve communities," Superintendent Best said.
"These trucks will be greatly welcomed by the local Brigades and their community."
