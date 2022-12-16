A FINAL handful of Singleton land-owners whose properties are needed to complete the state government's Singleton bypass land acquisitions have gone public with what they say are the "highway robbery" prices they are being told to accept.
The farming families, brought together by their fight to get what they believe should be proper prices for their properties, gathered this afternoon at the Glenridding farm of Matt and Bec Hatch, who said the price that Transport for NSW offered for their 4.5-hectare farm was at least $500,000 under what their valuer put on it.
"The money wouldn't be enough to rebuild the shed we are sitting in," Ms Hatch told the gathering.
They were brought together to meet with Labor candidate for the Upper Hunter, Peree Watson, the state member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison, and the federal member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi.
The families were angry with Transport for NSW, but they were also angry with what they say is a lack of support from their local MP, the National Party member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell.
They said Mr Layzell had told them in writing that "he could not get involved".
Mr Layzell told the Newcastle Herald he did say that, but it was "in response to a lawyer asking me to make legal representations for an extension of time to Transport for NSW on their behalf".
"I have made representations based on issues relating to the acquisition process, however I have consistently stated that I cannot influence the valuations," Mr Layzell said.
"I cannot lobby for more money than a registered valuer is willing to give.
"It would be corrupt and unethical for me to do so."
The families said that when they questioned the original offers from Roads and Maritime Services (now Transport for NSW), the government went to the NSW Valuer General, whose valuations - which they say were for land only - were even lower.
Elaine Brown brought documents to the meeting showing the family farm had been independently valued at $810,000; in compulsory acquisition.
She said they had signed nothing, yet the government put $322,299 into their bank account as 90 per cent of what it intended to pay.
"We're all still paying rates on our land, yet they say it's 'their land' now," Ms Brown said. "They say we can use that money to challenge them in court! It's highway robbery!"
Transport for NSW describes the Singleton bypass as a $700-million project funded with $560 million from the federal government and $140 million from the NSW government.
It says tenders for the design and construction of the project have been short-listed, and a contract is expected to be announced in mid-2023.
The NSW election is on Saturday, March 25, and Labor is using discontent over the land acquisition process as a campaign springboard for Ms Watson, a daughter of respected mining union leader the late Mick Watson.
Ms Watson and Ms Aitchison said if Labor was elected, it was committed to making the land acquisition system fairer.
"Some of the acquisition offers have been insulting," Ms Watson said.
"The process is causing significant stress for affected landowners who just want to be treated fairly so they can move on with their lives. Like everyone else, they want to see this bypass built as soon as possible.
"It's clear the government has not been negotiating in good faith.
"Families are facing financial ruin because the government has decided to be cruel and cheap. And the local MP, Dave Layzell, has gone into hiding, so residents have been forced to fight alone."
Mr Layzell defended his performance, saying he had met with the aggrieved landholders and the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Nationals MLC Sam Farraway.
He said there were "definitely improvements that can be made" to land acquisition.
Both he and the Labor team referred to an upper house committee inquiry - Acquisition of land in relation to major transport projects - which reported in August, with a government response from Lands Minister Kevin Anderson tabled last month.
Ms Watson said the report "essentially found that government agencies routinely make insulting lowball offers, negotiate in bad faith, and delay negotiations to force people to settle".
The families noted the contrast between the way they had been treated, and an article in Tuesday's Herald saying Newcastle council had been paid double VG rates for land at Lambton needed for the inner-city bypass.
They said a Singleton Council site next door to the Hatch's property was also needed, and they would be watching to see what the council received.
Ms Aitchison said after a meeting with Singleton Council this afternoon that the government was only looking to pay about $600,000 to the council, whereas it believed its relocation costs for the facilities that were on the site was closer to $5 million to $6 million.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
