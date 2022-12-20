Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our People

Christmas time at the Balls: the Denman family spreading joy to the Upper Hunter

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
December 20 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Germaine and Peter Ball (centre) with nephew Rory (left), daughter Ainsley (back), niece Allirah (front) and Germaine's sister Chantel Blake (right).

Number 64 Paxton Street has become something of a Christmas attraction in the small Upper Hunter town of Denman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.