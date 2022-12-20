Christmas time at the Balls: the Denman family spreading joy to the Upper Hunter

Number 64 Paxton Street has become something of a Christmas attraction in the small Upper Hunter town of Denman.
In December it transforms to become the corner of North Pole Road and Jingle Bell Lane - a little place enchanted by Christmas spirit.
Every year for more than a decade now Peter and Germaine Ball have welcomed the community into their decoration-adorned front yard to share in their joy of Christmas.
Some evenings they could have up to 50 people stopping by, says Germaine. On Christmas Eve it looks more like 100. Some visitors have even travelled from as far as Brisbane just to experience "Christmas at the Balls". Which is also the name of their popular Facebook page and the place where people can keep up with the latest fun and activities they have planned.
Bringing community together and sharing Christmas magic with the local kids is at the heart of what makes it all worth while, says Peter - who usually takes the last week in November off work to spend up to 12 hours a day decorating the front yard, ready for December 1 when he dons the Santa suit and prepares for his role as the big man in red.
Then it's show time and for the next month Peter and Germaine farewell hot dinners and together with their kids, and Germaine's sister Chantel Blake and her kids, it's all hands on deck to bring the magic of Christmas to their community.
As well as the light displays, some of which sing in tune with radio station 97.8FM, the Balls also have traditional Christmas village displays and Lego displays in their front windows, (a Disney castle Lego display being among the latest additions), plus a snowman seat and Christmas tree arch out front for photos ... and that's before even mentioning the range of Christmas activities for the kids.
Coordinated by their daughter Ainsley, 19, the Balls host a lolly jar guessing competition for the kids, alongside colouring competitions, lollies and bubbles for the kids, plus activities like making up bags of reindeer food and writing letters to Santa, which the Balls also post to the North Pole.
It's a level of dedication to Christmas and to their community that Germaine's sister Chantel says brings "something really magical to the town".
What she loves most is that is it accessible to everyone, there is no cost to anyone and it sparks memories of joy for so many.
Community is a large part of life for the Balls. Their displays continue to win cash prizes from the local Chamber of Commerce, which they donate back to their beloved community.
