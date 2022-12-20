Denman's Caoimhe Bray is a rising sport talent to watch

From the time she was born, Denman's Caoimhe Bray, has always had more energy than her parents knew what to do with.
The youngest of six kids, Caoimhe (pronounced Keeva) always had an air of fearlessness, Mum Kim said.
"She was one of those daredevil children, you know who did lots of scary things that you go 'oh my God', she's lucky to be alive," Kim said.
But natural ability, strong coordination skills and an insatiable need to always be moving, soon lead Caoimhe to channel her talents into sport. It was during the school lunch hour that Caoimhe was first introduced to soccer as a sprightly seven-year-old. She quickly developed a love for the game and went on to join the Muswellbrook Eagles.
It wasn't until coaches on the opposing teams started approaching Caoimhe's parents after games asking what they planned to do with her talents.
"I don't know what I'm doing with her," Kim said about her reaction to the questions, "what am I meant to be doing with her?"
Kim then started down the Google-search rabbit hole of talent programs with ambiguous acronyms, but was able to cut through the confusion when Northern NSW announced an open trial for the emerging Jets soccer program in Newcastle. Caoimhe, who was eight at the time, was picked by the academy to play in the Under 11s side.
Being the youngest in her team has been a common thread in the tapestry of Caoimhe's sporting career so far. Her talent for sport has often delivered a performance beyond her years, Kim said.
But Caoimhe doesn't mind playing up in age groups, she said it gave her an edge to help improve her game.
"My dream is to play for Australia one day and playing against older people is only going to push me harder. So that will give me more opportunities," Caoimhe said.
My dream is to play for Australia one day...- Caoimhe Bray, 13
A year after she was introduced to soccer, Caoimhe picked up a cricket bat and was equally recognised for her talent on the pitch. It's been a love affair with the two codes ever since. But a choice some of her team mates don't quite understand.
"I know a lot of people from soccer will say, 'why would you play cricket it's so boring', than the cricketers are like, 'why would you play soccer, it's so much effort'," Caoimhe said.
For Caoimhe each game brings it's own reward, social connections and physical challenges.
Mum Kim said team sport was where Caoimhe shines. It's what gave her the energy and bright attitude so many have come to know her for.
But don't ask her to choose between cricket and soccer. Caoimhe loves them both and wants to play for Australia one day in both, just like her sporting idol Ellyse Perry.
Since starting on her sporting journey at age seven, Caoimhe has gone on to be co-captain and goalkeeper in soccer for the Jets Academy; has represented premier cricket for Greater Hunter Coast (GHC) in NSW under-18 women's Brewer Shield; and most recently, played in the Cricket Australia Under 19s National Female Championships in Perth. Next year Caoimhe will represent NSW Country in the Under 16s National Cricket Championships.
In September Caoimhe celebrated her 13th birthday ... while also playing in the Football Australia National Youth Championships.
Her young passion and talent for sport keeps the teen and her supportive parents busy with travel, training and competitions. It's a grind that not everyone is cut out for and it doesn't come cheap. In the past 12 months Kim said travel, accommodation and some club fees had already added up to almost $20,000.
But seeing Caoimhe put in the hard work at training and present herself with maturity and poise in games, made the sacrifices worthwhile. Now they just have to work on the balancing act between sport, friends and school work, Kim said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.