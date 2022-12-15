A New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular will kick off at the Muswellbrook Showgrounds on Saturday, December 31 from 5pm to 9pm, with a 10-minute fireworks display to close the celebration. Katie Jayne and The Collective will perform at the free council-organised event and there will be food trucks and free kid's activities including face painting, water slides, magician, jumping castles, fire shows, bubble mermaids. Enjoy an alcohol-free family fun night. Bring a picnic rug and your favourite people to end the year that was 2022 with a bang. As always, check that your pets are safe and secure before heading out for the evening.

