Until December 24: Murrurundi
Yirrkala Nights is now open and beautifully displayed at Michael Reid Murrurundi gallery. In this exhibition, Van der Wal explores the depths of night in the Northern Territory. For more visit www.michaelreidmurrurundi.com.au.
December 31: Muswellbrook from 5pm
A New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular will kick off at the Muswellbrook Showgrounds on Saturday, December 31 from 5pm to 9pm, with a 10-minute fireworks display to close the celebration. Katie Jayne and The Collective will perform at the free council-organised event and there will be food trucks and free kid's activities including face painting, water slides, magician, jumping castles, fire shows, bubble mermaids. Enjoy an alcohol-free family fun night. Bring a picnic rug and your favourite people to end the year that was 2022 with a bang. As always, check that your pets are safe and secure before heading out for the evening.
January 19-29, 2023: Murrurundi
Coming in 2023 is the Jo White: Big Things exhibition from January 19 to 29 at Michael Reid Murrurundi gallery. Jo White's Big Things groups twenty-four paintings of iconic Australian roadside spectacles. For more visit www.michaelreidmurrurundi.com.au.
March 4, 2023: Muswellbrook
Rock'n the Brook, Muswellbrook's first large-scale music event will be held on March 4, 2023 at Olympic Park. This free community event will feature local artists alongside headline acts James Reyne and James Blundell. Tickets will be available in the new year.
April 29: Baerami
Baerami Bush Dance is an authentic and fun,filled, family-friendly bush dance at the beautifully timber lined Baerami Hall in the Upper Hunter Valley, featuring traditional acoustic music performed by Waltzing Jack and Friends, musicians. Dances are explained and you don't need a partner.
May 4 -14, 2023
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
June 9-11, 2023: Scone
Some of Australia Country Music's finest and emerging artist are gracing the stage in Scone on the June long weekend.
