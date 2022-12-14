It's been a year in the making, but now new ownership at Moonan Flat Pub is ready to celebrate the pub's fresh lease on life with a combined Christmas and first birthday celebration this Saturday (17th) - and everyone is invited.
The pub was purchased in September 2021 by Newcastle-based businessmen Richard Claut and Jason Stephen, who wanted to give something back to the community in an area they loved.
Publican Sonia Marshman, who took over management in March this year said the new owners fell in love with the idea of revitalising the old pub and reestablishing the community 'hub' that these regional pubs can represent for small villages like Moonan Flat.
The celebrations are also a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support, Sonia said.
"We want to celebrate the fact that the community has embrace the pub again."
The Christmas party and first birthday celebration, or 'the wetting of the baby's head' as the owners have colourfully called it, kick off from 1.30pm on Saturday, December 17 with Upper Hunter Mayor Maurice Collison in attendance for the officially opening, with a Christmas luncheon to follow.
There will also be a jumping castle, mechanical bull, live music from 2.30pm and a spit roast and barbecue available from lunch for any visitors to the pub on the day.
