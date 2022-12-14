Hunter Valley News
Moonan Flat Pub wants to say thank you to local community with Christmas and first birthday party event

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated December 14 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Moonan Flat Pub will host a community Christmas Party together with a 'Wet the Baby's Head - First Birthday Celebration' on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Picture supplied.

It's been a year in the making, but now new ownership at Moonan Flat Pub is ready to celebrate the pub's fresh lease on life with a combined Christmas and first birthday celebration this Saturday (17th) - and everyone is invited.

