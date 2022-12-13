It is my last column of the year and I want to take some time to say thank you for an incredible last seven months since I was elected.
The year has flown by and I have made sure that I have kept incredibly busy working for you.
It has been a fantastic opportunity being the representative for the Hunter electorate and I have enjoyed every minute of it.
I thought Parliament had finished for the year but we will be going back later this week to pass the Government's Energy Price Relief Plan.
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures and we are taking urgent action to shield Hunter electorate families and businesses from the worst of these energy price spikes.
We are working hand-in-hand with our State and Territory partners to find the best outcomes for all Australians; keeping Australians in work, keeping industry going, and making sure that families and businesses can pay their bills.
We are experiencing sustained and unprecedented pressure on global energy markets.
Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is pushing energy prices to historic highs all over the world.
The urgent action we are taking with the Energy Price Relief Plan will shield Australians from the worst impacts of price increases, delivering responsible and targeted relief to families, small businesses and manufacturers.
There is more to do and we are not wasting a single day in office getting on with the job we were elected to do.
In the Hunter electorate we have so many wonderful organisations that have adapted to changes in recent years and continue to support our community.
Community organisations such as Meals on Wheels, all of our sporting clubs from rugby to netball, and bowling through to tennis, our community centres, our DV support services all rallied to continue to support our community throughout the last few years.
To our frontline personnel and those that supported keeping them on the frontline, thank you.
They have been amazing too throughout very challenging and uncertain times our doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, educators, aged care workers, our police, ambulance, firies, SES, the list is large, and again on behalf of our community I offer them all our heartfelt thanks and gratitude.
2022 has again been a challenging year, but we've come through it together and stronger.
I'm looking forward to the New Year, and hope that 2023 brings us all less challenges, more time with family and friends and prosperity for all in our community.
It is an opportunity to continue to harness the positives that have come out of the challenges of 2023.
The Hunter electorate for me will always be the best place to live in the world. Wishing everyone again a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.
My office will close for a couple of weeks over Christmas but they will be checking emails and messages daily so if you have an important issue over the Christmas break, don't hesitate to contact my office and they will be in touch with you straight away.
