Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi | Heading back to Canberra to shield Hunter families from energy price hikes

Updated December 14 2022 - 8:22am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is my last column of the year and I want to take some time to say thank you for an incredible last seven months since I was elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.