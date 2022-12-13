Cyclists enjoy 'perfect weather' for Gundy gravel ride

Following a false start back in October, the Gundy gravel ride went ahead without a hitch on December 3 for a cross-country style marathon cycle through the Upper Hunter's less-travelled roads.
Goodnessgravel coordinator Will Levy said the weather was "perfect" on the day with 150 riders taking part in the event, which was originally planned for October but had to be postponed due to severe weather across the Hunter Region.
Profits from each cyclist registration fee was donated to the local community. This year the beneficiaries were Ellerston Public School and the local Rural Fire Service.
The 135 and 75 kilometre courses took about seven and a half hours for riders to complete and included scenic stretches of country tarmac, river crossings and gravel trails throughout the beautiful Gundy backdrop.
Mr Levy said the event will be back in Gundy in 2023, with 15 October earmarked for the next Upper Hunter gravel ride.
With the idea of drawing cyclists to these events, Mr Levy hoped to give local tourism and small businesses a much-needed boost throughout small Aussie regions like the Upper Hunter.
Somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking, gravel riding is relatively new to the cycling scene.
Following the pandemic, more gravel riding events have started popping up in regional Australia as a way to connect communities of cyclists with regional towns.
