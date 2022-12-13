Hunter Valley News
Cyclists enjoy 'perfect weather' for Gundy gravel ride

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Cyclists at the goodnessgravel ride at Gundy were keen to tackle the 135-kilometre course on December 3 after the October event was postponed. Photo by Beardy McBeard.

Following a false start back in October, the Gundy gravel ride went ahead without a hitch on December 3 for a cross-country style marathon cycle through the Upper Hunter's less-travelled roads.

