It may be one of Australia's smallest schools, with just four students, but Belltrees Public School in the far reaches of the Upper Hunter is doing big things when it comes to environmental sustainability.
So big in fact, it recently became one of only five schools in Australia to earn Green Flag status - an international accreditation from Eco-Schools Australia, which recognises outstanding environmental actions within the school landscape.
Belltrees is the smallest Aussie school to achieve the accreditation, the second in NSW, first in rural or remote NSW and the fifth ever in the country.
Principal Shane Roberts said being commended at such a high level for the environmental work they have achieved was proof that size doesn't have to be a barrier for big ideas.
"Showing what a small school and a powerful community can achieve has been a really inspiring experience," Mr Roberts said.
National Eco-Schools Program Manager for KAB, Hailey Durham said Green Flags was the highest sustainability accreditation for schools and wasn't given easily.
"To be awarded the Green Flag, schools must 'go beyond' short-term environmental projects and entrench sustainability into the school culture, through democratic youth-led eco-councils, curriculum built around sustainability and working closely with the local community," Hailey said.
Since actively taking on the challenge to lower its environmental footprint, but more than that, to regenerate the rural landscape it calls home, Belltrees Public School has been gaining recognition for its transformative environmentally-focused work.
This major achievement follows a whirlwind of recognition for the little school's efforts including winning the Sustainable Schools NSW School of the Year Award 2022 and being named a finalist in the Minister's Young Climate Champion Award earlier in the year.
It's been a mammoth effort from the school, which has worked closely with its Upper Hunter community to create a resource for other schools to visit and gain ideas and hands-on learning for regenerative agriculture and sustainability. And the changes are already bearing results.
Following the installation of solar, Mr Roberts said the school was now generating nearly five times the energy it uses. While the figures were encouraging, Mr Roberts said the bigger reward was involving the students in the process of tracking energy generation and consumption to help build awareness and confidence in their ability to make small changes and see results.
Belltree's four students, Angus, Renzy, Trixy and Ruby have been learning about regenerative agriculture following the devastating effects of one of Australia's worst droughts, which broke in 2019 after many years of devastation for the region.
Since that time, the school has made a mission of developing sustainable ways to tackle climate change in their little patch of paradise and prepare for whatever climatic conditions unfold in the future.
In addition to compost systems, worm farms, vegie gardens, water tanks, powerpoint timers and solar panel installation, the school has also planted its own orchard of 50 fruit trees, which students will be able to help grow, eventually eating the produce.
But it's their "ponds system", a major project aimed at alleviating top-soil erosion and utilising sustainable irrigation techniques, which has taken the school's vision for sustainability to the next level.
With the help and support of the neighbouring farm, Merrimuka Pastoral, the school was able to build these flood and drought mitigation ponds which were designed to catch and redirect water run-off in times of good rainfall and store it for dryer times.
The "ponds system" also alleviates the issue of top-soil erosion run-off into the Hunter River, which can result in a build-up of blue-green algae. Too much algae can limit oxygen levels in the water, which affects wildlife and also any livestock looking for a drink.
Once the water runs through the pond, it then moves down through the orchard for further 'processing' through 'leaky weirs', which slow the flow of water allowing the system to process chemical build-up and capture vital topsoil before returning the water to the Hunter River.
Students planted grasses, ferns and reeds around the ponds, which are now a bustling habitat for local wildlife. If you stand still by the water's edge you can hear the orchestra of frogs singing to each other.
It is a feature of the school's property Mr Roberts is pretty proud of because it is an example of regenerative agriculture in action. In just 18-months of actively working to restore the land, the sound of frogs, bugs, birds and bees means things are coming back to life.
"In the future we want to start doing some carbon-soil and water testing to see what kind of impact we've had here," Mr Roberts said.
But that's not where the regeneration work ends. The school also established its own farm where their locally-sourced and generously-donated sheep double as lawn mowers to encourage grass growth and soil regeneration.
Overtime microbes in the sheep manure help generate biodiversity and regenerate the top soil. The idea is the sheep will be rotated regularly around different paddocks to give students a living example of how soil can be rebuilt.
It's a school environment unlike the norm and a pretty special one to be a part of - a fact that isn't wasted on the students.
"We get to work with livestock every day and learn about how animals help the environment," Belltrees student Angus said. "One of my jobs is to help move the sheep around so that their poop goes into the ground to give the earth nutrients and make the soil better."
The school also has it's own chickens which provide eggs for the school kitchen and more "poop" for feeding the soil.
Water and energy saving and waste management have been the three main initiatives for the school, Mr Roberts said.
Their "chaos garden" uses the "hugelkultur" technique of building raised garden beds with rotten wood, to recycle different types of raw materials like sticks and branches from around the school grounds as well as cardboard and wooden pallets from deliveries made to the school.
"The 'chaos garden' allows us to create no dig garden beds to extend the farm or to extend our chicken run while also being able to utilise a zero waste approach where we can," Mr Roberts said.
Mr Roberts said the local community has been a key part in helping the school achieve its goals. Local regenerative agriculture farms and community groups have supported the school with excursions and field days as opportunities to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.
"In March we went on an excursion to visit seven farms and they introduced us to their ways of helping the environment," Belltrees student Renzy said.
"At a farm called Taylors Run, they used trees to fence off the sheep to stop them escaping, rather than needing an actual fence and we were able to recreate this idea in our own school."
"We have done a project called GAIA, which stands for Green Annual Innovation Award. We find problems in our school and make videos with solutions to show what we can do to help the environment," Renzy said.
Mr Roberts says he is filled with pride at how the students are "leading the challenge to become environmentally conscious citizens".
"Their will and enthusiasm to apply learned concepts, experiment to improve and seek further understanding about problems faced is inspiring," he said.
The Green Flag was presented to students and staff by Eco-Schools Australia for Keep Australia Beautiful at a ceremony on December 6 at the school with support from community groups, local leaders and families in attendance.
A self-described "city boy" with no former experience in regenerative agriculture, Mr Roberts said Belltrees' sustainability journey has also been a welcome learning process for him personally.
He is able to see first hand how being actively involved in projects targeting sustainability can boost academic, social and emotional well-being.
"There are lots of benefits for a child's development that comes from learning about sustainability and understanding how they can actually take action rather than just be concerned about the stories that come from the news," Mr Roberts said.
It was an area he hoped to explore further with the help of other leading educational organisations and ultimately find ways to make teaching sustainability to the next generation easier for schools.
See what else Belltrees Public School is doing at eco-schools.org.au/belltrees/
