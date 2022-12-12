Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Flash flooding recorded on New England Highway at Willow Tree, Murrurundi records 39mm of rain in one hour

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 10:19am, first published December 12 2022 - 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flash flooding on the New England Highway at Willow Tree on Monday afternoon. Picture supplied

Flash flooding caused havoc on the New England Highway near Willow Tree as a severe storm swept through on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.