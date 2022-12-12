Flash flooding caused havoc on the New England Highway near Willow Tree as a severe storm swept through on Monday afternoon.
Locals said more than a foot of water covered parts of the highway.
Wild winds brought down several trees and many drivers were forced to pull over because of the flooding on the road, and the low visibility.
The drains were no match for the heavy rain with some abandoning their cars on the side of the road as the storm hit.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Murrurundi recorded 39mm of rain in one hour to 2pm on Monday.
Live Traffic said traffic was affected in both directions at Wallabadah after a tree fell over the New England Highway.
A severe weather warning was in place for much of the New England North West after heavy rain lashed many areas, and hail was reported in towns like Narrabri.
Tamworth recorded almost 24mm of rain since 9am on Monday, with wind gusts of up to 72km per hour recorded just after lunch.
In Tamworth, council said the afternoon's intense and sudden storm brought trees and limbs down on local roads with crews deployed to multiple reports of damage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.