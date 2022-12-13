The Upper Hunter turned on the Christmas spirit over the weekend with the towns of Merriwa and Murrurundi lighting up for the Twilight Christmas Carnival featuring pop-up neon light displays and Christmas performers.
The carnival continues in Scone on Thursday evening, December 15, with local shops open until late, market stalls and live music in the street.
Upper Shire Council Tourism and Event Coordinator Bek Durietz said the pop-up light display was part of a bigger idea to unify and build on community "connectedness" in the lead up to Christmas.
"We did that by creating the Upper Hunter Twilight Christmas Carnival, which was the overarching event that linked each towns, supporting and complimenting existing Christmas activities without detracting from the unique identity and contributions each town offers the region," Ms Durietz said.
The colourful series of "spell-binding" neon lighting installations were a hit in Merriwa and Murrundi with many locals filling the streets in support.
The Christmas themed neon lighting installation and roving performers "brought the streets to life and created a sense of vibrancy" around the local stores and community market stalls that were open til late as part of the festivities.
"We worked with community organisations and locals to deliver this specially curated installation for each town and it was well received. Everyone and each town deserved this time to shine," Ms Durietz said.
Following positive feedback from the community members, Upper Hunter Shire Council hopes to make the Twilight Christmas Carnival an annual event.
At Merriwa Santa gave his reindeer the night off and asked to borrow the CAC Wirraway, one of Australia's most iconic and historic Warbirds to fly into Merriwa on December 9, before landing and being chauffeured into town by our friends at the Merriwa River Rural Fire Service.
If you missed him in Merriwa or coudln't make it to Murrurundi, Santa will be arriving by vintage plane to the final Twilight Christmas Carinival event in Scone on Thursday, December 15.
Local stores and market stalls will be open late, with many owners and makers selling one-of-kind gifts for the ideal Christmas shopping stop.
