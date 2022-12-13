Around 4000 people attended The Upper Hunter Glencore Christmas Spectacular at Muswellbrook Showground on Saturday, December 10 for a day of "fun and entertainment".
Event organiser Max Morris said "it was the best one yet" with a huge line up of local performers from the region.
"It was it really was the best of the best that we can get in the area to perform on the night," Mr Morris said.
Headlining act Adam Harvey won over the crowd with his own rendition of favourite Christmas carols before a dazzling fireworks display brought the event to a close.
Santa, in the event's traditional fashion, arrived by helicopter, much to the joy of the young boys and girls eager to meet the big man in red.
It was the first year back for the event since 2019 following COVID restrictions and Mr Morris said it was great to see the support from the local community.
"It was absolutely heartwarming the amount of people that turned up for it," Mr Morris said.
"Was just wonderful. We never know how big is going to be because you never know what the weather's going to do."
But sunny conditions all round made for a great day for getting into the Christmas spirit with live music, market stalls and local food vendors to keep folks entertained.
Mr Morris said the free event was an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the spirit of the festive season while also helping to support the Muswellbrook PCYC Food and Toy Appeal, while also supporting small business who came to support the event with market stalls.
But the free event really was a day for the kids, Mr Morris said.
There was jumping castles, face painting, a petting zoo and even a wandering Elsa character to inspire and amazing the littlest family members throughout the day.
"We wanted to create that carnival-type atmosphere where people have a day of fun as well as a day entertainment."
Despite most of the crowd getting into the spirit of Christmas and enjoying the live music, Mr Morris said he was saddened by an incident involving teenage girls getting into a fight on the night, but hoped the incident didn't take away from the standout event this year's Upper Hunter Glencore Christmas Spectacular offered to its community.
