Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Thousands turned out to celebrate the festive season at Upper Hunter Glencore Christmas Spectacular in Muswellbrook

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated December 13 2022 - 7:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarlet, Felicity, Jessy and Taylor having a spectacular time at the Upper Hunter Glencore Christmas Spectacular at Muswelbrook Showground on December 10, 2022. Picture by Jess Wallace

Around 4000 people attended The Upper Hunter Glencore Christmas Spectacular at Muswellbrook Showground on Saturday, December 10 for a day of "fun and entertainment".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.