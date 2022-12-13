It was a hit in Merriwa and Murrurundi and now The Twilight Christmas Carnival is headed to Scone on December 15, around Kelly Street from 5pm to late. The carnival includes a pop-up, travelling gallery of interactive neon art installations with twilight Christmas shopping around local shops, live music, roving entertainers, local food venors and more.
Saturday, December 17, 5pm; Muswellbrook
Back by popular demand, community Christmas carols will be held at Muswellbrook's St Alban's Anglican Church on December 17. Music and singing will be provided the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music and Santa will stop by.
Saturday, December 17: Hope Estate, Hunter Valley. Time: 6pm to 11.15pm.
The Killers back to Australia and New Zealand for a massive nine-date mix of arena and outdoor shows on their Imploding The Mirage Tour 2022 in November-December. Originally announced in 2020 when COVID first halted worldwide touring, this will be The Killers' first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australasian tour which included ten completely sold-out arena shows. Tickets: frnter.co/TheKillers22Hun or call 132 849.
December 18 and 20: Muswellbrook
Get ready to see Santa come to a street near you for the 2022 Muswellbrook Station 392 Fire and Rescue Santa lolly run. If you missed the South Side run on Tuesday, December 13, you can still see Santa when he heads around East Side (including Woodlands Ridge) on Sunday, December 18 and North Side on Tuesday, December 20. Maps can be found on the Muswellbrook Station 392 Fire and Rescue's Facebook page.
December 18: Jerrys Plains
A family twilight market and Christmas carols will be held on Sunday, December 18 at St James Church, 27 Pagan St, Jerrys Plains, from 3pm to 8pm. The family-friendly evening will feature Christmas market stalls, a sausage sizzle, Christmas carols and a visit from Santa.
December 31: Muswellbrook
A New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular will kick off at the Muswellbrook Show Grounds on Saturday, December 31 from 5pm, with fireworks at 9pm. Katie Jayne and The Collective will perform at the event and there will be food trucks and free kid's activities.
March 4, 2023: Muswellbrook
Rock'n the Brook, Muswellbrook's first large-scale music event will be held on March 4, 2023 at Olympic Park. This free community event will feature local artists alongside headline acts James Reyne and James Blundell. Tickets will be available in the new year.
