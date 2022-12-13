Get ready to see Santa come to a street near you for the 2022 Muswellbrook Station 392 Fire and Rescue Santa lolly run. If you missed the South Side run on Tuesday, December 13, you can still see Santa when he heads around East Side (including Woodlands Ridge) on Sunday, December 18 and North Side on Tuesday, December 20. Maps can be found on the Muswellbrook Station 392 Fire and Rescue's Facebook page.

