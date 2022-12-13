Hunter Valley News
What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

Updated December 13 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 1:30pm
The Upper Hunter neon pop-up Twilight Christmas Carnival will head to Scone on Thursday, December 15.

TWILIGHT CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL

December 15: Scone

It was a hit in Merriwa and Murrurundi and now The Twilight Christmas Carnival is headed to Scone on December 15, around Kelly Street from 5pm to late. The carnival includes a pop-up, travelling gallery of interactive neon art installations with twilight Christmas shopping around local shops, live music, roving entertainers, local food venors and more.

