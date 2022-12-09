Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club report: Social squash moves to Scone for week while Denman courts get facelift

By Adrian Barwick
December 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social Players from last week - Bruce Webber, Chris Agosto, Mick Lane, Adrian Barwick, Mick Jones and Alex Newton.

Next week sees the Denman courts receiving a facelift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.