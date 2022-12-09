Next week sees the Denman courts receiving a facelift.
The courts will be getting a new paint job before next year's competition.
So, no social squash, right? Wrong!
Instead, the fun continues next Tuesday night at Scone, and with three courts there's room for plenty of players to enjoy a good night out.
Don't forget entries are being taken for the next comp in February so check out the social nights before and after Christmas to find out how easy the game is.
Call Adrian Barwick on 0400 303 618 to enter or to find out more.
Also, players and everyone in the community are encouraged to have their say in Muswellbrook Shire Council's recreational needs and management study community survey to voice their opinion on how to improve facilities and provide a greater level of service.
The survey can be found on the shire council's website and closes on Friday, December 18 so check it out to have your voice heard.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Social Hit (December 6)
It was a case of the more the merrier as eight players enjoyed the casual atmosphere and fun squash throughout the evening.
Needless to say, not everybody got to play each other as everyone was exhausted after around four matches each making the toasted sandwiches that little bit tastier to keep the energy levels up.
New player Troy "slip and slide" Hanns realised his shoes didn't quite have the grip required to run on the courts but still managed to reach the ball after shimmying across the floor in true Tom Cruise Risky Business style.
Alex "back and forth" Newton didn't realise how big a squash court was until running from corner to corner chasing down Chris "deadeye" Agosto's shots while Stephen "bigger and better" Wylie refused to touch Mick "it's just a grip" Jones's spare racquet, bringing his own and looking more comfortable on the court with each match as well as more huffing and puffing.
Tim "the dog ate it" Puha had a new excuse for not showing up but this one sounded sincere. Get well soon, Tim.
Most of the players have already said they'll be at Scone next week so looking forward to seeing as many players, new or old, ready to take them on.
See you on the courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.