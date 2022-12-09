A very pleasing 26 players came to Aberdeen Golf Club for the final of their version of the monthly medal on Tuesday, December 6.
Ten players were eligible for the trophy which will be awarded at the annual presentation night on Wednesday, December 14 at Aberdeen Sport and Recreation Club.
Arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. $20 to attend.
The winner of the Jack White Trophy for 2022 is Tony Pearson.
Tony won with 39 stableford points from Greg Newman second 37 C/B, Buzz Pascoe third 37 and Stephen McGhie fourth 35. All received Christmas gift cards.
Balls went to three players on 34: Doug Dowell (good to have you back Doug), Des Partridge and Gary Gray and to two players on 33: Chris and Paul Constable.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley, was won by Red Palmer - it's good to have you back Red.
Nearest the Pins: 4th Des Partridge 7th Buzz Pascoe 9th Doug Dowell 13th Terry Mitchell 18th Greg Newman
New members welcome. Shotgun starts by 8.30am. $15.
