UHVGA Vets Golf Report:

December 9 2022 - 3:00pm
Tony Pearson won the Jack White Trophy when the Vets played the final on December 6. He is pictured with Greg Newman, Buzz Pasco, Steve McGhie and president Paul Gorman.

A very pleasing 26 players came to Aberdeen Golf Club for the final of their version of the monthly medal on Tuesday, December 6.

