Retired farmer Alex Perkins, who has limited mobility, was left cut off from the outside world on his property at Gungal in the Upper Hunter after a two kilometre access road become an impassable bog from heavy rain.
However, the situation was no obstacle for HammondCare At Home care worker Daniel van Gelder, who regularly brings Mr Perkins his supermarket supplies from Muswellbrook.
On several occasions 30-year-old Daniel, of Denman, drove as far as his car would allow in the quagmire conditions before carrying the groceries by foot for two kilometres to care for his client.
Mr Perkins, 80, was so delighted by Daniel going to such lengths to ensure he and his much-loved dog Jenna had food on the 141 hectare cattle property he sent a message of appreciation to HammondCare At Home.
Mr Perkins said Daniel "always gives 110 per cent!"
"I rely on him for a fair bit. I can't bend over. I can't get out my chair much these days."
"Daniel doesn't complain about anything. He picks up my groceries, dog food, and medications and keeps me going," Mr Perkins said.
As well as bringing supplies, Daniel's regular visits as a HammondCare At Home care worker involve providing basic care, including vacuuming, washing and general tidying up.
Sometimes he drives Mr Perkins to appointments with his doctor, chiropractor or podiatrist.
For his efforts, Daniel was recognised with a HammondCare Mission in Action Award from HammondCare Chief Executive Mike Baird at a ceremony at Hammond Care's Strathearn House, Scone on November 22.
"He literally went the extra mile for our clients," Mr Baird said.
"Thank you, Daniel, for going above and beyond that day and many others. Your clients know how much you care for them, and we appreciate all that you do."
For Daniel, the award was appreciated but he was modestly not convinced that anything exceptional took place.
"It's just something I didn't think much about really. It just needed to be done or Alex wouldn't get his shopping," Daniel said
HammondCare At Home has a substantial commitment to provide care in the home to people in regional and remote places like Mr Perkins. At present, there are 672 clients in this category in NSW, Queensland and Victoria including 82 in the Upper Hunter.
Mr Perkins was in good health until shortly before COVID when he had a fall. He slipped on the pavement outside a local supermarket, breaking his leg and smashing his ankle.
The stumble led to a seven week stay in Muswellbrook Hospital following surgery where steel bolts and a plate were implanted. He never fully recovered his full mobility.
"Only a few years ago I was quite good with the cattle and everything like that, getting around the paddocks. That's all changed now," Mr Perkins said.
"Now I can tell you the things that are right about me quicker than the things that are not going so well."
Mr Perkin's granddaughter Kursty said his closest family live two hours away and knowing there was a care worker like Daniel providing regular support was reassuring.
"We feel very grateful knowing that Daniel is of such help to him and he is a credit to HammondCare," she said.
