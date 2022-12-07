Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our People

Denman's Daniel van Gelder wins award for carrying groceries through heavy mud to Upper Hunter client on remote property at Gungal

Updated December 7 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
During the wet weather, home care worker Daniel van Gelder walked groceries by foot for two kilometres through thick mud to care for his client, retired farmer Alex Perkins. Picture supplied.

Retired farmer Alex Perkins, who has limited mobility, was left cut off from the outside world on his property at Gungal in the Upper Hunter after a two kilometre access road become an impassable bog from heavy rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.