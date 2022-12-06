Hunter Valley News
Community

Next generation of women in STEM graduate from HunterWiSE Schools Outreach Program

Updated December 7 2022 - 10:39am, first published 9:00am
Recently 115 students celebrated their graduation from the Hunter Women in STEM Network's HunterWiSE Schools Outreach program, an initiative that provides opportunities for female high school students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

