Singleton Jockey Aaron Bullock never expected he would pursue a career in horse-racing.
He had never even ridden a horse until he started his apprenticeship as a teenage in 2007. What started as a path into racing, soon looked to be in doubt.
At 18-years-old Bullock walked away from racing to pursue work building the Hunter Expressway. But a love for the track and a passion for competition saw him "get back on the horse" about eight years ago and his career has never looked brighter.
At 32, Bullock said he is more "committed and dedicated" than ever. His most recent highlight was when he made history at Muswellbrook Race Club on November 25, riding five winners to victory.
"That's something that's not easy to do. I've come close many of times and some days you leave the races thinking is it ever gonna happen." Bullock said.
However, despite cleaning up on the day with five wins from seven rides, the morning didn't look like it was shaping up to be a success, Bullock said.
"The first race was just the worst run race you could think of," Bullock said. "Everything just went pear-shaped and we ran third.
"And I started thinking, 'ah here we go', we're in for a bad day here, and I'm not kidding you after that first race, every horse I jumped on the races just all went perfect for me.
"The horses landed in the right spots and they all won well. It wasn't like they were winning by a nose or a whisker either, they were all winning by a good motions - it couldn't have been more perfect. I couldn't believe it," Bullock said.
With four wins in the bag Bullock had been here before, but was hopeful to push his personal best and take a fifth win on the day. Two-hundred metres out from the finish in his final ride and he felt confident he had the win.
That fifth win fired up a new sense of pride for just how far he has come in his career.
"I knew a long way out, which is not always the case in racing, but I knew that I'd got that fifth winner and it was a really good feeling.
"I haven't had that feeling for a long time because you can get pretty numb to it, but when you achieve certain things up, like five winners in a day, for example, it's a really good feeling," Bullock said.
"This is a game of luck, and it's a good feeling if you can win, but I just love the competition. I love winning races."
A bit more than just luck goes into Bullock's process when it comes to preparing for a race. Aside from the track training, there's a gruelling fitness routine to keep his weight in check.
"For me to be able to ride I need to be as fit and healthy as I can be, it's what I think helps me stay at the top of my game," Bullock said.
