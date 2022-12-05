The Killers back to Australia and New Zealand for a massive nine-date mix of arena and outdoor shows on their Imploding The Mirage Tour 2022 in November-December. Originally announced in 2020 when COVID first halted worldwide touring, this will be The Killers' first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australasian tour which included ten completely sold-out arena shows. Tickets: frnter.co/TheKillers22Hun or call 132 849.