Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

Updated December 9 2022 - 9:05am, first published December 5 2022 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa arriving at Christmas on John Street in 2021. The event returns on Friday, December 9, from 6pm-9pm.

JOHN ST CHRISTMAS

Friday, December 9, 6pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.