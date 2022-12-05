Friday, December 9, 6pm
Singleton's biggest Christmas party returns this Friday with free professional photos with St Nick at Santa's North Pole grotto thanks to Singleton Rotary. Plus live music and entertainment, food trucks, local wine and beer stalls, late night shopping and market stalls and a fireworks display at 9pm in Rose Point Park.
December 10: Muswellbrook Showground
The Upper Hunter Christmas Spectacular returns to Muswellbrook Showground on Saturday, December 10 with a free live concert featuring Adam Harvey, The Collective and local artists. The Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music and Town band, Star Struck Performers and Muswellbrook Physical Culture will also perform Christmas Carols. Opens at 3pm and the main event at 6pm, culminating in a fireworks display.
December 9, 10 and 15: Merriwa, Mururundi, Scone
The Twilight Christmas Carnival is a pop-up, travelling gallery of interactive neon art installations transforming the towns of Merriwa, Murrurundi and Scone. Featuring Twilight Christmas shopping, live music, roving entertainers, local food venors and more. On Friday, December 9 at Bettington St, Merriwa, 5pm to late. Saturday, December 10 in Mururundi, 5pm to late. Thursday, December 15, around Kelly St, Scone, 5pm to late.
Saturday, December 17, 5pm
Back by popular demand, community Christmas carols will be held in the grounds of St Alban's Anglican Church in Muswellbrook (corner of Brook Street and Hunter Terrace). Music and singing will be provided the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music and there will be a visit from Santa.
Saturday, December 17: Hope Estate, Hunter Valley. Time: 6pm to 11.15pm.
The Killers back to Australia and New Zealand for a massive nine-date mix of arena and outdoor shows on their Imploding The Mirage Tour 2022 in November-December. Originally announced in 2020 when COVID first halted worldwide touring, this will be The Killers' first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australasian tour which included ten completely sold-out arena shows. Tickets: frnter.co/TheKillers22Hun or call 132 849.
December 31: Muswellbrook
A New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular will kick off at the Muswellbrook Show Grounds on Saturday, December 31 from 5pm, with fireworks at 9pm. Katie Jayne and The Collective will perform at the event and there will be food trucks and free kid's activities.
