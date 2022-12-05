Hunter Valley News
Plans revealed for 20-year vision for region

Updated December 5 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 2:04pm
Designing 15-minute neighbourhoods are one of the visions supported by the Hunter Regional Plan 2041. Picture supplied.

Opportunities for new housing in existing areas, diversifying the mining and energy sectors, and ensuring everyday needs are within a 15-minute trip are highlights of the final Hunter Regional Plan 2041.

