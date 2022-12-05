Plans revealed for 20-year vision for region

Opportunities for new housing in existing areas, diversifying the mining and energy sectors, and ensuring everyday needs are within a 15-minute trip are highlights of the final Hunter Regional Plan 2041.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the updated blueprint responds to community feedback and will help guide planning and development through nine objectives over the next 20 years.
"This vision outlines strategies to bolster our agricultural sector such as tapping into both domestic and Asian markets and will send the equine industry galloping by planning for more world-renowned thoroughbred facilities," Mr Layzell said.
"Avenues are also being explored in Singleton and Muswellbrook to transform former mines and power stations into renewable energy hubs and manufacturing facilities using existing infrastructure."
Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the updated plan will support one of the fastest-growing areas in NSW.
"We want to ensure we are keeping up with demand by having a long-term eye on the future, translating into more jobs, services and a greater mix of housing for this already thriving community," Mr Roberts said.
"Setting up an Urban Development Program for the Upper Hunter and Mid-Coast, and an Affordable Housing Roundtable will help monitor and manage land and housing supply with the proper infrastructure in place, so the Hunter continues to be a desirable location for people to live, raise a family and retire."
The final plan also:
To read the final plan, visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au/hunter2041
