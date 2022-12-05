How to download your $500 after-school care voucher now

Parents in NSW can get a running jump at the summer holidays with a bonus $500 voucher for before and after school care.
The vouchers are available for parents of school-aged children, including littlies starting kindergarten in 2023.
"We know the before and after school care vouchers help to ease hip pocket pressure and give parents and carers the flexibility they need around work commitments.
"I encourage parents who haven't already to download and redeem a voucher before the summer holidays are over to help cover the cost of vacation care."
Already more than 263,000 of the $500 vouchers have been claimed.
The vouchers, which are available to download until January 31, can be used until June 30.
To apply or find out more information about vouchers, go to the Service NSW website.
