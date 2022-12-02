Hunter Valley News
Girl rescued from river in Denman after foot trapped under log

Updated December 5 2022 - 11:33am, first published December 2 2022 - 3:30pm
A girl has been rescued after her foot became trapped under a log in swift water while swimming in the Hunter River on a property near Denman on Friday, December 2.

