Christmas in the Park festivities back bigger and better

Christmas in the Park was back bigger and better than ever with around 1500 people coming through the gates at White Park in Scone on Saturday evening.
"It was great weather, a great crowd, and a fantastic community connected event," said Lee Watts, Scone Neighbourhood Resource Centre manager.
Kids enjoyed carnival rides and face painting, while every one else enjoyed browsing the 40 market stalls or sat back and listened to the talented Hamish Guiana perform live. He was followed by our local duo Tori and Jason.
The man in red himself, Santa, made a special guest appearance on the night.
Prizes and giveaways were up for grabs, with won lucky event goer winning an ipad from sponsor ACorp, just for tapping into the free wifi. One of the event's major sponsors, Joblink Plus, was handing out free popcorn and the evening ended on a bang with the long-awaited JBS fireworks display.
This is the first year the event has been held since COVID-19 restricted community events in 2020.
You might also like:
The last event was held in 2019 and due to the drought and extreme bushfire conditions, the annual fireworks display couldn't go ahead, so "we are really looking forward to be able to have the whole works this year", Mrs Watts said.
The event is one of the neighbourhood centre's main fundraisers of the year and allows the centre to offer it's free services for the most vulnerable in the community throughout the next 12 months.
Throughout the year the neighbourhood centre runs a pantry for folks doing it tough and a free community laundry for the homeless. They also offer admin services and support seniors with technology training on their phones.
The centre also mans a breakfast van for kids on the way to school and has recently opened a little cafe called Made in Scone Cafe, which operates out of the visitor centre.
More than forty market stalls have registered for the event with an array of goods ideal for Christmas gift ideas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.