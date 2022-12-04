Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Photos

Christmas in the Park festivities back bigger and better

Updated December 5 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas in the Park was back bigger and better than ever with around 1500 people coming through the gates at White Park in Scone on Saturday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.