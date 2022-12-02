Hunter Valley News
Christmas in the Park comes back to Scone in 2022

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Christmas in the Park is back in Scone in 2022 and jam-packed with festivities.

Local News

