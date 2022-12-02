After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Christmas in the Park is back in Scone in 2022 and jam-packed with festivities.
The fun, food, fireworks and entertainment kick off this Saturday, December 3 from 5pm at White Park in Scone.
Coordinated by Scone Neighbourhood Resource Centre, the celebrations have been long awaited said neighbourhood centre manager Lee Watts.
The last event was held in 2019 and due to the drought and extreme bushfire conditions, the annual fireworks display couldn't go ahead, so "we are really looking forward to be able to have the whole works this year", Mrs Watts said.
In the past the event has attracted over 1200 people, of all ages Mrs Watts said and she hopes this year will see crowds return.
"It was will be great to see the community come back together after the past couple of years," Mrs Lee said.
The family friendly evening will include live entertainment, market stalls, jumping castles, small carnival rides, food and fireworks.
JBS Meatworks are supplying the steaks for the Christmas barbecue, where all proceeds will go back into funding the work of the neighbourhood centre throughout the year.
Together with the gold coin donation on entry and $5 wrist bands for access to unlimited rides, the neighbourhood centre hopes to raise around $10,000 to help continue offering it's free services for the most vulnerable in the community.
Throughout the year the neighbourhood centre runs a pantry for folks doing it tough and a free community laundry for the homeless. They also offer admin services and support seniors with technology training on their phones.
The centre also mans a breakfast van for kids on the way to school and has recently opened a little cafe called Made in Scone Cafe, which operates out of the visitor centre.
More than forty market stalls have registered for the event with an array of goods ideal for Christmas gift ideas.
There will be live music by local talent Hamish Guiana, followed by entertainment duo, Tori and Jason.
And all importantly the man in red himself, Santa, will be making a guest appearance.
