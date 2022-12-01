If you're looking for an advent calendar that's a little more grown-up than the Cadburys one from Big W (not that we're knocking that one) we've got you covered.
While we admit we're a big fan of the popular Lego calendar - available in Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter, Lego Friends and Lego City themes in 2022 - we're also fond of food and drink options this time of year.
From chocolate, to gin, whisky and even non-alcoholic options, here's a few things to tick off the days until Christmas.
Spice up your life with this cute offering from Gewurzhaus. Features 24 spices and teas including year-round classics, festive favourites and three exclusive new blends including one from Julia Busuttil Nishimura. There's also 24 keepsake recipe cards for each spice blend so think of the everchanging menu during December.
$95 from gewurzhaus.com.au
While the first-ever Messina calendar sold out in an hour, we're adding it here in the hope they release some more. Full of made in-house chocolates such as mini waffle cone bites, salted cashew brittle, Messinatella biscuits and panned Panettone ... they won't say what the other 20 are. Guess some lucky people will find out. We believe in Christmas miracles so keep an eye on their socials to see if they release some more. If not, keep an eye out for their other Christmas-y treats, including a trifle.
These calendars also sold out quickly last year so get in quick. Liquor Loot has curated a true representation of the most unique and tasty spirits from around the world. The Whisky Advent Calendar and Collector's Edition selection of premium whiskies have returned, as well as the popular Gin Advent Calendar now available with paired Fever-Tree tonics. There's also a totally refreshed line-up of spirits for the Spirits Advent Calendar which sold out in record time last year.
Treats across the range include samples of Lindores Lowland single malt scotch whisky, 1494, the first whisky to be produced at the site of Lindores; 44N Gin, a stylish gin distilled in the French Riviera town of Grasse in an old perfume building from the 1820s; and a Braulio Amaro, produced in the Italian Alps, a bitter aperitivo that has been aged in traditional aged Slavonian oak barrels which lie in a labyrinth of underground cellars.
For the true aficionado.
From $299. More details and prices at liquorloot.com
Alongside the much-loved crackers, for the first time Fever-Tree have introduced two advent calendars with 12 x gin and tonic or 12 x whisky and ginger combinations perfect to celebrate throughout the silly season. Behind each window there's either a 50ml premium gins or whiskies and or 150ml bottle of Fever-Tree's assorted tonics.
G&T advent calendar $145, whisky and ginger $150, from davidjones.com
One of the world's most luxurious chocolatiers has released a very indulgent option. Flavours hidden behind the 24 doors include milk hazelnut cluster, caramelised coconut, Baileys and milk sienna strawberry. Don't share this one with the kids.
$69.90 from kokoblack.com
We love the look of this quaint little calendar and even better that behind every window is a 187ml piccolo bottle of wine from around the world, alongside some great Australian offerings. There's even a special 375ml bottle of prosecco in there somewhere.
$140 from theaustralianwine.com.au
You'll need to keep an eye out on socials for the second release of this one too. The perfect advent calendar for those who enjoy discovering non-alcoholic wines and ready to drink alcohol-free cocktails. Featuring 25 different tear off slots, each revealing a different 250ml can.
$99.95 from craftzero.com.au
Nothing like a cup of tea at the end of a night wrapping presents and dealing with relatives. Ordering this Sip the Future Hello teabag calendar from T2 now. Contains 24 teas and tisanes in teabags from chai, Christmas breakfast, French Earl Grey to a pumping pomegranate.
$45. From t2tea.com
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
