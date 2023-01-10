Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Explainer

Australians may have to contend with more mozzies as numbers grow with a wetter than average summer

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
January 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The high-pitched buzz of a mosquito as it sails past your ear is not an unfamiliar sound in any Australian summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.