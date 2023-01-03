Hunter Valley News
Dementia Australia launches fun brain-game app to detect changes in cognitive health

Eileen Wood
Eileen Wood
January 4 2023 - 8:30am
Track your cognitive health over time with the free Brain Track app. Picture supplied

A free mobile brain-game app that helps people privately monitor suspected changes in their cognition over time has been launched by Dementia Australia.

Eileen Wood

Eileen Wood

Senior Journalist

I'm a senior news journalist at The Senior newspaper, the leading publication bringing targeted news on issues affecting older Australians. We cover NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, SA and WA. If you have a story idea I would love to hear it. You can email me: eileen.wood@thesenior.com.au or phone The Senior 02-4355-5000, mob. 0490 373 465

