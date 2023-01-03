A free mobile brain-game app that helps people privately monitor suspected changes in their cognition over time has been launched by Dementia Australia.
If BrainTrack participants have concerns they can share the results with their GP and use it as a conversation starter to support an earlier dementia diagnosis.
Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe said BrainTrack helped people explore common cognitive concerns and provided brain health information through fun, travel-themed games that have been adapted from validated cognitive testing.
"Users are prompted to log-in monthly to play the games and within the app can easily generate a pdf report of the results that can be emailed to their GP."
Ms McCabe said the app was not intended to replace a formal cognitive assessment but supported the early identification of cognitive changes over time that may warrant further testing.
Encouraging people to talk to their GP as soon as they have concerns may lead to an earlier diagnosis of dementia which then empowers and enables people living with dementia, their families and carers to better understand dementia and to manage their diagnosis on their terms.
"I encourage everyone interested in exploring more about their brain health to download BrainTrack and for GPs and other treating healthcare professionals to encourage their patients who have concerns about their cognition to do so too," Ms McCabe said.
Up to half a million Australians are living with dementia, a figure which is projected to increase to 1.1 million by 2058.
Dementia Australia Honorary Medical Advisor Associate Professor Michael Woodward said the right support at the right time can enable people with dementia to maintain their independence and functional capacity for as long as possible.
"Health and allied health professionals play an important role in helping people living with dementia to live well for longer," Associate Professor Woodward said.
"By assessing physical and cognitive issues they can provide interventions to support the maintenance of current strengths and capacities, improve skill acquisition and promote recovery, enablement and rehabilitation."
Assocociate Professor Woodward said the more GPs and healthcare professionals know and understand about dementia and how Dementia Australia's support and programs, including post-diagnostic services, can wrap around their patient, the better the system and health care experience will be for all.
BrainTrack was developed with the Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute (AI), Deakin University and funded by the Australian Government. It has been awarded a research grant by the Medical Research Future Fund - Dementia, Ageing and Aged Care initiative which will evaluate its use and whether it's associated with improvements in knowledge and help-seeking in relation to brain health.
Andree Ernst is a Dementia Advocate and has experienced gradual cognitive decline since being diagnosed with grand mal epilepsy. Andree has already downloaded the app and started on its tasks.
"I plan to continue to check-in with BrainTrack and show the results to my GP to help demonstrate my experience with memory problems that I currently struggle to monitor for myself," Ms Ernst said.
"Up to 76 per cent of Australians diagnosed with dementia have already advanced beyond the early stage by the time of their diagnosis," said Professor of Nursing at Deakin University, Alison Hutchinson.
"If we find using BrainTrack increases awareness of brain health and prompts individuals to seek help for cognitive concerns then many vulnerable Australians may be supported earlier."
App users may also be able to volunteering to contribute to the impact of Brain Track.
Isabelle Burke cared for her mother, whose diagnosis experience stretched out over many years, impacting on her mother Christine's quality of life and that of her brother and sister.
"Mum was misdiagnosed for many years and later prescribed antipsychotics which added to the issues," Ms Burke said.
"If we had known it was dementia, we would've been able to get the right support earlier for our Mum and spend her final years cherishing our time with her creating memories together. Instead by the time she was diagnosed she required full-time care and sadly, died aged just 59 in 2019."
BrainTrack is available for download for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit dementia.org.au/braintrack-app or call the National Dementia Helpline on 1800-100-500.
I'm a senior news journalist at The Senior newspaper, the leading publication bringing targeted news on issues affecting older Australians. We cover NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, SA and WA. If you have a story idea I would love to hear it. You can email me: eileen.wood@thesenior.com.au or phone The Senior 02-4355-5000, mob. 0490 373 465
