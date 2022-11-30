Councils across the Upper Hunter will soon receive a share in $1.8 million for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell said that was money going straight into the bank accounts of five of the region's councils including Muswellbrook, the Upper Hunter, Singleton, Dungog and Liverpool Plains to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
Of the five councils, Upper Hunter Shire Council will receive the most, with $591,431, followed by Liverpool Plains Shire Council, $511,186, Singleton Council, $299,122, Dungog Shire Council, $247,866, and Muswellbrook Shire Council, $219,432.
"These grants of more than $1.8 million are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Layzell said.
Here's how the $1.8 million grant for fixing local roads will be divided between local councils:
Muswellbrook Shire Council said it's clear that the recent grant funding was not intended to be the solution to fixing all potholes and damage caused by recent rain and flood events across this and neighbouring council areas, but rather a cash injection to help move along repairs.
Council's Acting General Manager Derek Finnigan said the extra funds would help council to accelerate repair works on badly damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"Council is grateful for the practical support provided by the state government in the provision of funding assistance to aid council's ongoing recovery effort," Mr Finnigan said.
Persistent heavy rainfall events over the past two years, including events of a scale that have required natural disaster declarations to be made for Muswellbrook Shire, have resulted in serious deterioration in the condition of council's road network.
"This funding will assist council to continue the important work of repairing the shire's roads in order to return the network to a satisfactory standard," Mr Finnigan said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is backing in our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW.
"The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
