State government grant injects $1.8 million for urgent Upper Hunter pothole repairs

Updated November 30 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 5:30pm
State government grant provides a share in $1.8m to the Upper Hunter region's councils for urgent pothole repairs.

Councils across the Upper Hunter will soon receive a share in $1.8 million for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.

