Muswellbrook Shire Council said it's clear that the recent grant funding was not intended to be the solution to fixing all potholes and damage caused by recent rain and flood events across this and neighbouring council areas, but rather a cash injection to help move along repairs. Council's Acting General Manager Derek Finnigan said persistent heavy rainfall over the past two years, including events of a scale that have required natural disaster declarations to be made for Muswellbrook Shire, have resulted in serious deterioration in the condition of council's road network.

