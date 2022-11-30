Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our Places

State government grant injects $1.8 million for urgent Upper Hunter pothole repairs

By Anna Wolf and Jess Wallace
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:28pm, first published November 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broke Road was severely damaged in the July flood. A temporary access route had to be installed.

Councils across the Upper Hunter will soon receive a share in $1.8 million for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.