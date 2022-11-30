Hunter Valley News
Hunter Warbirds vintage aviation restoration facility gets $1.4 million as part of initiative to bring visitors to the regions

Updated November 30 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 2:13pm
Hunter Warbirds received $1.4 million in funding to continue its restoration efforts and attract tourism to the Upper Hunter region. Picture courtesy of Hunter Warbirds.

It's been described as one of the many jewels in the of the Upper Hunter's tourism crown, and now Hunter Warbirds has attracted another significant boost of funding from the NSW Government.

