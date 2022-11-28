A badge of honour: 7 tips for displaying your medals

Put your medals in a place of pride by organising a special way to display and mount the pieces. Picture by Shutterstock

A badge of honor is a significant accomplishment, and you may want to share this accomplishment with your family, friends, and acquaintances. Your badge is a cherished treasure that symbolises your hours of hard work and discipline.



Hence, it deserves a special place in your office or house.

Your medals should be in a safe, dust-free place where people can appreciate the symbols of your outstanding achievements. You can create the display yourself or enlist the help of professionals who major in medal displays.



Regardless, here are some tips to help you:



1 - Mount

Mounting is a great way to display and store your medals for years. They're not only tokens of appreciation, but a reflection of your honor and commitment.



It can either be a DIY job or you can ask for help from a company near you offering reputable medal mounting services.

You can choose between a swing or court mounting based on their benefits or your preferences. Court mounting works well if you want to mount your medals together on a backboard, with ribbons by their side. If you're comfortable with your medals swinging from where they're attached, then, swing mounting is your choice.

Luckily, if you haven't made up your mind yet on what kind of display you want, you can ask for professional help and guidance to make an informed decision.



2 - Display shelf

You could simply use a shelf in your house to display your medals. You can hang those with ribbons and place the rest on the shelf. Use plastic and screw drywall anchors for heavy or large shelves, and nails on any other type.



3 - Create a DIY hanger

There are many things you can use to create your medal hanger. Wooden items such as an old baby crib, baseball bats, or hockey sticks are a perfect choice.



You can hammer nails into their handles to suspend them on the wall and use picture hooks to hang your medals. If you have a metal object, like a golf stick, use a string to suspend it.



4 - Military coin case

You can buy a military coin case from a craft store and use it for your medal display. Inside the case is a lined shelf where you can strategically place your medals. The coin has a glass cover that'll protect your medal from dust.



For those with a ribbon, you can either remove or tuck it in the coin case. For a better and more organised view, arrange your medals by size, color, or achievement.



5 - Shadowbox

A shadowbox is a perfect choice for your medals rather than hanging them using ribbons. The shadowbox backing is velvet-like fabric into which you can pin your medals.



Remember to only use straight pins in your attachment. Avoid using glue or staples that may damage your valuable medals.

Shadowboxes are readily available in craft stores and are a great way to protect your medals. They'll be in great shape if you plan on auctioning them in the future.



6 - Glass jar

You could buy a big glass jar with a lid and place your medals there. For better display, ensure your medals are facing outward. For the medals with long ribbons attached to them, place them in the jar center and continue laying your medals on the inside walls of the glass.

A glass jar is perfect if you don't want to hang your medals. Once you've placed the medals well in a jar, place it on your shelf or table. To improve the visibility and aesthetics, add a string of battery lights to make your display glow.



7 - A framed medal collage

You can display your medals using a framed medal collage. First, you collect your medals and remove the pins or ribbons attached. Create a flat surface at the back of the medal for easy attachment to your frame board.



Then, buy a large frame and cover its back with fabric using a hot glue gun, or you can repurpose any frame you have. Finally, place your medals on the surface of your frame covered with fabric, in the order you like. Flip over and press the medals firmly for the glue to set.

The following are additional tips to ensure the best outcome:

Paint your frame to match the medals or the house walls

Once you're done, don't hang immediately, but only after the glue is dry and set

The hot glue gun can get very hot, and you need to be safe when handling it

Only include medals in the collage that you don't mind altering

Once you're done, rest assured that you'll feel nothing but pride and joy each time you see the display.



Conclusion

Your medal deserves a display that's both secure and shows it off for the world to see and admire.

