Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Sky high thrills and skills as Festival of Flight wows crowds

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated November 29 2022 - 7:08pm, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley aviation stunt professional Paul Bennet uses precision skill to cut the ribbon with his plane propellers and officially open Hunter Warbirds at the inaugural Festival of Flight at Scone Memorial Aerodrome on Saturday, November 26. Picture by Motty from Aviation Spotters Online.

The inaugural Festival of Flight at Scone attracted more than 2400 people to the memorial aerodrome on Saturday, November 26 for a celebration of all things aviation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.