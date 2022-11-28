A woman suffered serious leg injuries after she was thrown into a dam following a quad bike accident in the Upper Hunter on Sunday afternoon.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics were called to the property at Mount Thorley yesterday (November 27) following reports of a quad bike accident just after midday.
The woman in her sixties, was riding the quad bike when it rolled and threw her into a dam causing serious fractures to her leg.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to the property to assist and reported details of the rescue on Facebook.
Local paramedics together with Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team helped stabilise the woman before she was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
