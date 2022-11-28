Hunter Valley News
Woman suffers serious injuries after quad bike accident at Mount Thorley property

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 11:00am
A woman was thrown into a dam suffering serious injuries, following a quad bike accident in the Upper Hunter Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

A woman suffered serious leg injuries after she was thrown into a dam following a quad bike accident in the Upper Hunter on Sunday afternoon.

