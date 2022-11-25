If you've been waiting to have your own "Top Gun" moment, it might just be on the cards this weekend when the Festival of Flights takes to the Upper Hunter skies on Saturday, November 26.
Organisers are calling the event a "celebration of aviation", with all things regarding aviators, action and adventure set to impress flight enthusiasts as the festival unfolds at the Hunter Warbirds Aviation Centre at Scone Memorial Airport from 9am.
The day, which is also steeped in nostalgia of a bygone era will feature a pop-up indoor cinema, parachuting, food and aviation action on show, close encounters with commercial and military aircraft, pilots, aviators, tours, artefacts and old vehicles.
There will also be roving entertainers and music in and all around a carefully crafted and curated 1940s inspired military hanger.
Even the movies Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick will be screening on the day in the pop-up cinema, but bookings are required for a seat at the pictures.
The line up of aviation action also includes skydiving, flight lessons and joy flights, including heli flights in between the action in the skies by dare-devil stuntmen.
There will also be a complete airshow experience with Paul Bennet Airshows, featuring the world class Wolf Pitts Pro Solo Aerobatic Display and the thundering, historic roar of multiple Warbirds taking to the skies.
Described as the "best of the best", stuntman Paul Bennet promises to offer up jaw-dropping stunts throughout the day.
As part of the festival fun, Hunter Warbirds announced a number of prizes and giveways, including a tandem skydive from Skydive Oz and a Learn to Fly experience from Airspeed Flight School.
Winners would be announced at the festival. For more information about how to win visit the Hunter Warbirds Facebook page.
For bookings and prices for flights and skydiving information visit Hunter Warbirds website.
9.30am : Free movie session 1 'Planes Fire & Rescue' (1hr 23mins). Bookings essential.
11am: Close encounters with aircraft, pilots/aviators, ground crew, engineers, mechanics & all things aviation. Plus photo opportunities with warbirds, pilots, crew and other aircraft, vehicles
11.30am: Parachuteand Warbirds display
12.30pm: Free movie session 2 'Top Gun' (1hrs 50mins). Bookings are essential.
3.30pm - Free movie session 3 'Top Gun' (1hrs 50mins). Bookings are essential.
6.30pm: Ticketed movie session 4 'Top Gun Maverick' (2hrs 10mins). Tickets are required.
9pm: Ticketed movie session 5 'Top Gun Maverick' (2hrs 10mins). Tickets are required.
