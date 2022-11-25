Hunter Valley News
Hunter Warbirds Festival of Flight set to take to Scone sky on November 26

Updated November 25 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 12:23pm
Aerial showmanship courtesy of the SkyAces formation aerobatic team at the Warbirds Over Scone event ealier this year. Stunts will be on display again on the sky for the Festival of Flight in Scone on November 26. Picture: UHSC

If you've been waiting to have your own "Top Gun" moment, it might just be on the cards this weekend when the Festival of Flights takes to the Upper Hunter skies on Saturday, November 26.

