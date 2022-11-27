From Upper Shire Council Mayor Maurice Collison
I was happy to meet with the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Catherine King and Federal Member for the Hunter, Dan Repacholi to discuss the $38.6 million commitment made by the previous government to repair the vital freight route the Merriwa to Willow Tree Road (MR358).
I am very pleased that council can now get on with the job now that these funds have been secured.
I would like to thank the minister and federal member for taking the time to meet with me, and also to our federal member for New England, Barnaby Joyce for his advocacy on this matter.
Festival of Flight
It was great to see the community and visitors out in force at the Festival of Flight that was held on the weekend. What a joy it is to see the community once again come together after enduring the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I was proud to officially open Hunter Warbirds at the event, joined by the Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, and State Member for the Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell, along with the families of Neville Partridge and Col Pay.
Thank you to all the staff at Upper Hunter for putting on another great community event.
Shop local for Christmas
With Christmas around the corner, now is a perfect time to support your local community by shopping local.
The Upper Hunter is full of amazing, creative businesses that offer some fantastic gifts for the ones close to you.
Can't think of the right gift? Why not grab a 'We Live Here' card.
Supported by many local businesses in the Upper Hunter, the card is great way of ensuring your money will be reinvested into the local economy.
'Twilight Christmas' event
Speaking of Christmas, we are hosting a 'Twilight Christmas' event at Merriwa, Murrurundi and Scone.
Come along and celebrate the spirit of Christmas, by shopping and supporting local, with many owners and makers selling one-of-kind gifts - making the Upper Hunter the perfect Christmas shopping stop.
There will also be a Walk of Lights tunnel, which is showcasing for the first time in NSW!
Events will be held in Merriwa on December 9, Murrurundi on December 11 and Scone on December 15.
They will run from 6pm to 10pm with lights on from 7pm.
Maurice Collison is mayor of Upper Shire Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.