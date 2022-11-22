Hunter Valley News
State Matters with Dave Layzell MP | NSW Health warns of new wave of COVID-19

Updated November 22 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 2:36pm
COVID-19 UPTICK

NSW HEALTH advises a new wave of COVID-19 is currently being experiencing, with positive cases and hospital admissions increasing across the state.

