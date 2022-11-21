HammondCare's new $14 million specialist dementia care home at Scone is set to open next month with the aim of offering "high quality support to residents with complex needs", according to CEO Mike Baird.
Mr Baird visited the site on Monday for a tour of the 30 bed, cottage-style care home located next to its Strathearn House residential facility at Gundy Road.
The development application for the project was approved last year. The new facility features two interconnected cottages named Dartbrook and Segenhoe after Hunter Valley regions. Each cottage has 15 single rooms with ensuites.
HammondCare will retire its 1980s Strathearn Village care home on Stafford Street as part of the planned project, with current residents to be moved to either Strathearn House or the new facility depending on their care needs.
HammondCare Chief Executive Officer Mike Baird said the development offered greater ''choice and independence" for people living with dementia.
"HammondCare is delighted to be able to provide the highest quality aged care to support residents with complex needs in the Upper Hunter," Mr Baird said.
"These new dementia-specific cottages are designed based on evidence-based principles to promote choice, minimise confusion and maximise independence for people living with dementia."
The 30 new beds add to the 64 beds already available in Strathearn House, which opened more than five years ago.
Included in the project is a new community building that opened earlier this year, with a community centre for independent living residents, a training room and an administration office.
The completion of the new accommodation enables HammondCare to retire the 1980s Strathearn Village building on Stafford Street.
According to HammondCare, which says its a major employer in Scone with roughly 180 staff, no job losses will result from the relocation of residents from Strathearn Village building to the new site.
HammondCare leased the building from the Hunter New England Local Health District.
Strathearn House Residential Manager Caitlyn Easey said consultations have been ongoing with residents and their families as well as staff and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.
"I am really excited at the prospect of all residents coming together at one site in beautiful, contemporary care surroundings," Mrs Easey said.
Residents from Strathearn Village had visited Strathearn House on bus trips to inspect the new accommodation and meet Strathearn House residents.
"It has been great to see the joy on the faces of Strathearn Village residents during their visits where they saw their new home," she said.
HammondCare is holding an open house to celebrate the opening of the new cottages, including a barbecue, on Monday, November 28 between 11am and 1pm.
To RSVP, contact https://forms.office.com/r/vjpKMgPPf4.
To learn more about HammondCare's Scone residential aged care, go to www.hammond.com.au/locations/scone
