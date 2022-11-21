Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook Squash Club: Team Curtis Gant Betts triumphed over Hunter Medical Practice in the spring night comp grand final

By Adrian Barwick
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Team Curtis Gant Betts were the winners of Muswellbrook's spring night squash competition - Ron Harmer, Michael Valantine, Phil Allen, Linda Barwick and Bruce Webber.

The spring competition is over after a wonderful five months of competitive squash. You might be wondering: 'what do I do now?' The answer is... keep on playing, of course.

