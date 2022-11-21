The spring competition is over after a wonderful five months of competitive squash. You might be wondering: 'what do I do now?' The answer is... keep on playing, of course.
The club will continue Tuesday night social hits from 6pm-9pm at the Denman Squash Centre right up until Christmas. The best thing is that it's available to all the public.
Yes, young or old, experienced or new to the game, everyone is welcome to come down for a hit and enjoy having a run and a chat with everyone there. Cost will be $8 per person for the court hire and racquets are available for use if you've never played before.
If you want more information call club secretary Adrian Barwick on 0400 303 618 or head down to the courts and find out for yourself how much fun squash can be.
The next competition kicks off in February 2023. With more social hits in January, there's plenty of time to learn the game and be ready to give the competition a run.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Grand Final
It came down to Curtis Gant Betts v Hunter Medical Practice.
The crowd had gathered eager to watch the squash and enjoy the supper provided but both teams were playing mind games from the start with the first match not starting for 30 minutes after the scheduled start time.
HMP had two of their regulars missing but had found a couple of very able ring-ins, err, I mean, replacements, in Anthony "call me anytime" Thompson and Rebekkah "I was going to do my nails but what the heck" Weedon.
HMP started well with Mick "big show" Lane winning in three over CGB Ron "swish" Harmer. Ron tried everything but couldn't handle Mick's hard and fast serves to the corners in a crowd-pleasing match.
CGB Phil "incoming" Allen then took on Daryl "duck and jab" Coveny and at a set apiece both players were keen to punish anything loose. Phil seemed to gain the upper hand with a good win in the third set, but Daryl came back going point for point in the fourth but just couldn't get the breakthrough he needed going down in a nail-biting match.
CGB Bruce "clear mind" Webber took on HMP sub Anthony "clear out" Thompson and struggled early on losing the first set to Anthony who had nothing to lose with some impressive passing shots.
Bruce slowed his game down to get the line and length he was looking for to counter Anthony's enthusiasm and win an entertaining four setter. The Workers Club match of the night came next.
With Curtis Gant Betts up 2-1 over Hunter Medical Practice CGB Linda "hit and run" Barwick faced up to HMP Rebekkah "ambulance chaser" Weedon and the crowd were on the edge of their seats as both players were there to play.
Linda got the first set 9-4 but Rebekkah kept her nerve to tie it up 10-8 in a thrilling second set. In the end, Linda stayed the course to win the next two sets 9-6, 9-6 to seal victory for Curtis Gant Betts.
HMP Noman "yeah baby" Jawaad and CGB Michael "groovy" Valantine thought they would stop the crowd having supper putting on a tough and hard fought five set match.
Of course, the crowd were awake to this and had already eaten but that didn't stop them enjoying some brilliant stroke play from both players and some tremendous rallies with Noman hanging on 9-7 to end a thrilling night of squash action.
The rest of the teams - Edward Higgins Parkinson, Railway Hotel and the Muswellbrook royal Hotel - will join the grand final teams at the presentation night to help celebrate another successful competition.
See you on the courts.
