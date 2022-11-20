Knights players Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston already had a premiership and State of Origin victory to their names in 2022.
But now they've got a World Cup title to go with it, after helping Australia to a massive 50-point victory over New Zealand in England on Sunday.
Playing at Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford, back-rower Clydsdale, from Scone, produced a near player-of-the-match performance while Johnston, a prop, provided punch off the interchange bench as the Jillaroos claimed their third consecutive World Cup.
The Knights duo were on the winning side of the 54-4 scoreline, while fellow Newcastle player Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly endured the pain of a big loss in front of tens of thousands of fans at the famous stadium.
Clydsdale, who had been used sparingly by Jillaroos coach Brad Donald in the previous four matches - only once playing 80 minutes - featured in every minute of the final and ran for an almost game-high 208 metres while making 19 tackles.
Only winger Evania Pelite (221m) ran for slightly more.
Australia completely overpowered the Kiwi Ferns with another 10 players each making more than 100 run-metres. Belmont product Johnston finished on 99 metres and 10 tackles.
The 10-try win came a week after Australia only beat New Zealand 10-8 in a pool match. But on the big stage, they proved unstoppable with defence that matched their ruthless attack.
"That was unbelievable from all the girls, I've never been part of a group that can defend like that," Jillaroos halfback Ali Brigginshaw said.
"We never rested ... we let them cross once and we're still kicking ourselves."
For Clydsdale and Johnston, both competing at their first World Cup, victory in the final was the culmination of standout individual years.
Both played key roles in Newcastle's inaugural NRLW premiership triumph last month and helped NSW to victory in the standalone State of Origin match in June.
Johnston made her name known with a barnstorming performance on debut for NSW and the prop, 21, continued similar form in the NRLW and at the World Cup.
Clydsdale, meanwhile, only started playing league three years ago. Her World Cup medal comes after winning back-to-back NRLW titles, first at the Roosters and then with the Knights.
Clydsdale, the partner of former NRL player Adam Clydsdale, is a physical education teacher at Scone Grammar and had to take a term off school without pay to go to the World Cup. The 28-year-old's decision has paid off in more than one way, after the Jillaroos were awarded remuneration for the tournament on par with their male counterparts.
Ahead of the final, Clydsdale - who has also represented Australia in rugby sevens and touch football - said a World Cup victory would cap off a special couple of years.
"It would mean everything to me, being ... part of something so special," she said.
Johnston, a Windale Eagles junior, is a menacing front-rower who has had an incredible rise in senior football.
The Awabakal and Gomeroi woman has represented the Indigenous All Stars for the past four years.
She also had to spend three months this year recovering from an elbow injury sustained in Newcastle's inaugural NRLW match in February.
Given her age, Johnston would appear likely to feature in the 2025 World Cup in France. Clydsdale could be there too if her career keeps tracking the way it has been.
Kiwi Ferns coach Rick Henry said his side did not handle the Jillaroos' onslaught.
"They put a bit of pressure on us early in the game and got a couple of results there, and it sort of snowballed," he said.
"In rugby league, it's all about pressure and whether you can handle it and whether you can apply it. They did a good job of it.
"We probably played our worst game out there today, rather than our best."
New Zealand's squad featured Knights players Stephens-Daly and Shanice Parker, who did not play in the final due to injury. Two former players, Annetta Nu'uausala and Krystal Rota, were also in the side.
Henry said the game had "grown rapidly" in Australia in recent years and New Zealand, which no longer has a team in the NRLW, needed to "try and get on that train".
"It's more about identifying talent, in Australia as well, and making sure we harness that," he said.
"And prepare them for the 2025 World Cup.
"If we start playing more Test matches, and more regular games, we'll be better equipped."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.