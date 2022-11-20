Hunter Valley News
Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to carry out major maintenance work to level crossings at Brook Street, Muswellbrook and Henry Street, Quirindi

Updated November 21 2022 - 11:05am, first published 10:28am
Hunter Valley train passengers travelling between Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri will have to use replacement bus services this week as Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) carries out a major maintenance shutdown to upgrade several level crossings.

