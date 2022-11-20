Hunter Valley train passengers travelling between Newcastle to Ulan and Narrabri will have to use replacement bus services this week as Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) carries out a major maintenance shutdown to upgrade several level crossings.
Work is expected to be carried out from Tuesday, November 22 through to Friday, November 25.
ARTC Group Executive Hunter Valley Wayne Johnson said the shutdown is required to upgrade level crossings and carry out maintenance works to maintain a safe, reliable network.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will have 120 jobs to complete, ranging from important level crossing upgrades through to general upkeep so the network continues to operate efficiently," Mr Johnson said.
"The level crossing on Brook Street, Muswellbrook and Henry Street, Quirindi have been targeted for maintenance during this works package," he said. "These works will make the crossings safer and smoother for vehicles, pedestrians and trains.
"During the works temporary traffic controls will be in place, which motorists may want to consider when planning their journey."
"While freight services and passenger services will be stopped, we ask motorists to remain vigilant and slow down at level crossings during the shutdown as there will be machinery and other movements on the rail line.
"Freight is an essential service. This work ensures that the Hunter Valley Network's vital supply chain keeps moving as well as keeping our customers, staff and the community safe during normal operation.
"We want to reassure the community these works will be completed as safely and efficiently as possible. The work will start from around 6:30am on Tuesday, November 22 and is expected to be completed around 6:30am on Friday, November 25.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place."
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Up to date information regarding any changes to these works can be found here: Track Work -ARTC and for additional information please can contact ARTC's Enviroline on 1300 550 402.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.