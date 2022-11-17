The Aussie tourist's guide to travelling across Asia

Carrying cash is truly an essential element of travelling across Asia. Picture supplied.

Travelling across Asia can provide Aussie tourists with a wealth of enriching cultural experiences. With dozens of countries accessible by bus, plane, boat, or even through backpacker trails across Asia, tourists can find themselves having unforgettable experiences in all the most unexpected places when trekking through this vibrant continent.

Although virtually all Asian countries are generally very welcoming of international tourists, with many having a soft spot for Aussie travellers, there's still no denying that travelling to Asia can come with its fair share of risks, in the same way that any kind of international travel involves some level of risk.



For instance, travelling from country to country without the use of a money converter could leave you stranded with no cash in a strange location. So how can you ensure that your trip to Asia goes off without a hitch, allowing you total freedom to expand your travel horizons?

We'll be outlining all the most important things that all adventurous Aussie tourists should keep in mind when travelling across Asia.

Carry cash on you at all times

As we mentioned, one of the worst experiences that any avid traveller can have when visiting Asia is finding themselves in a new country with little to no national currency on their person.



When travelling from country to country, it can be all too easy to find yourself with plenty of cash from the country you're leaving, and perhaps little to no valid currency that can be used in your new destination.



And whilst some vendors may be happy to accept international currency, you should ideally buy foreign currency before arriving at your next destination.

A good way of ensuring that you'll always have cash to spend at your next travel destination is to bring a body bag like a bum bag, belt bag or discrete satchel with you on your travels that can be used to hold cash, your passport, and any other valuables that you'll need on your person at all times when travelling.



The easier the bag is to keep on your person, the better, which is why bum bags are so popular amongst seasoned Asia travellers.

Carrying cash is truly an essential element of travelling across Asia, as local vendors, hotel attendants, hospitality workers, taxi drivers, and other service providers are likely to take cash over card payments, alongside seeking out cash tips.

Sample street foods wherever you can

You may find that the cost of living for tourists will be quite low in a lot of Asian countries like Indonesia and Thailand. This means that your Aussie dollars will be able to buy quite a fair bit. For this reason, you should feel encouraged to sample any and all unique experiences wherever and whenever you can.



After all, it's usually quite literally a small price to pay in order to experience tastes, sounds, scents, or all of the above that you may not be able to take in anywhere else in the world.

One particular avenue where you should absolutely feel encouraged to spend is at the stalls of street food vendors. Regardless of what countries you'll be visiting, you'll be sure to come across some delicious Asian street food that may not boast the same flavours outside of your host destination.



Any trip to Thailand calls for enjoying roti prepared fresh off a hot plate, and curries ladled straight from cast iron pots.

There are two main reasons why Asian street foods can taste so different when prepared by local vendors versus being prepared by your local Asian-style restaurant. The first reason is simply that local street food vendors working in Asia are always using fresh, locally grown ingredients.



This means that your Thai green curry is sure to be made with locally picked kaffir lime leaves and hand-ground palm sugar.

The second reason is all about preparation. Street food vendors tend to work off of portable hot plates, ovens, and stove tops to provide delectable, cheap, and immediate dining experiences for hundreds if not thousands of patrons a day.



In other words, Asian street food vendors have virtually mastered the art of fresh fast food, which is precisely why highly populated cities like Bangkok have their own established street food markets.

Be prepared to bargain with local vendors

Speaking of markets, independent sellers are really the backbone of local economies across Asia. That's why it's common for tourists to find themselves wandering through local markets and checking out stalls from virtually all countries across the continent.



Simply put, if you're an avid shopper, you'll find plenty to love all across Asia.

Aussie tourists must be warned, however, that vendors are likely to jack up prices when selling to international travellers. If you feel like you may be paying a comparatively higher price for any product, then don't be afraid to negotiate on prices.



In fact, even locals can find themselves haggling with vendors fairly regularly, simply because bargaining is considered to be a staple in visiting markets across Asia.

Knowing how to negotiate on prices in Asia can end up saving you potentially hundreds of Australian dollars, that is if you're hoping to arrive back home with at least one suitcase full of souvenirs.

Learn about local customs and traditions

If you're looking to visit attractions like temples, monasteries, or other sacred historic or cultural sites, then it's imperative that you do a little preliminary research into how tourists are expected to conduct themselves when visiting these spaces.



Religious sites like Buddhist or Hindu temples across east and southeast Asia generally require men and women to wear long, plain clothing that covers their midriffs, alongside wearing their hair up.

Following local customs and traditions when travelling across Asia is an essential component of ethical and responsible tourism. Not only will following local customs and traditions show your respect for your host nation and its citizens, but it can also help keep you safe by ensuring that you fly under the radar.



Tourists who travel with little regard for practicing local customs or perhaps without learning basic phrases in the local language, may find themselves becoming targets to malevolent parties like scammers.

You should be able to rely on any tour guides you're travelling with to provide necessary information surrounding local customs or traditions.



If you're not travelling with a tour guide, then we highly recommend consulting a guide book to make absolutely certain that you're dressing and communicating in all the most respectful ways when travelling across Asia.

Alongside all the tips we've outlined above, it's important to note that travel insurance should be taken out when visiting any international destination.

