Getting to know Sydney, Australia's most luxurious city

Sydney garners the most global attention, as the city is home to many sightseeing gems that give it its unique beauty. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Australia is one of those beautiful countries that has something unique to offer no matter what part of it you find yourself in. Queensland's beach scene is unbeatable and Melbourne's style and culture are renowned worldwide.



But it has to be Sydney that garners the most global attention, the city is home to many sightseeing gems that give it its unique beauty.



From the impressive harbour bridge to the opulent opera house, Sydney certainly has solidified itself as a luxury destination. So, let's do a little deep dive and get to know the affluent city and all the extraordinary extravagance it has to offer.



Style And The City

Sydney's central business district is everything an Australian city should be; generally surrounded by sun, bustling and bright and filled with people from all walks of life.



So if you're looking to check into this lifestyle, where should you stay for a taste of the relaxed luxury the city is so well known for? The Crown Towers in Sydney of course. Located in Barangaroo which is situated on the Western edge of the CBD, the accommodation is essentially Sydney in hotel form, light, and bright with an expensive feel to it.



Once you've made yourself comfortable and freshened up in one of the opulent marble bathrooms it's time to head out into the city for some stylish sightseeing. You really have to go all the way and see the two main things Sydney is known for internationally, the opera house and the harbour bridge.



Set aside a few hours to do the famed bridge climb, you truly won't regret it once you hit the top of the bridge and are faced with nothing but breathtaking views, a true must-do.

Similarly, the Sydney Opera House isn't something to bypass. Not only is it a true sight to behold from the outside, but the inside is just as glorious. If you're lucky enough to enjoy one of the concerts housed within, it'll be an experience you won't forget in a hurry.



However, if you miss out, fear not, the Sydney Opera House is in fact home to luxury eatery Bennelong, run by famed chef Peter Gilmore. The menu will delight your palate and the views and overall beauty within the venue will delight your eyes and mind.

Beachside Views

Ok, ok so if you truly want to experience the true beauty and simultaneous luxury of Sydney, it's time to head over to one of Sydney's beachside suburbs. Truth be told, if you were to say "beachside suburb" to a Sydney sider, each one would have a different favourite, as so many different pockets of the city are filled with outlandishly beautiful clear water views.



But, we all know the one that first comes to mind is, say it with me now, Bondi. If you're looking for luxury things to do but you're on a slightly stilted budget, you're in luck, the Bondi to Bronte walk shows all the beauty the city has to offer, and yet doesn't cost a dime, Sydney is truly special like that, so much extravagant natural beauty.



However, after you've stretched those legs, it's time for a true taste of luxury, and we really do mean taste. Pop by Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, the gorgeous eatery overlooks some of the best views in all of Sydney whilst you indulge in some delicious, fresh bites and chilled cocktails, who could say no to that?

Not So Suburban

When you think of suburbia, we can guarantee that you're not thinking of some of the stunning suburbs situated in Sydney.



On our tour, if you glance to your left, you'll see beautiful Coogee. The beachside suburb is filled to the brim with local eateries and watering holes to quench your thirst. Why not try the local's staple, the Coogee Bay Hotel? Fresh produce is sprinkled throughout every meal and as a bonus, it overlooks the beach. Plus, if you happen to be travelling with kids, you're in luck, they eat free in the brasserie every Tuesday.



But, great food and drink isn't all this stunning 'burb offers, why not stretch out all your worries at The livingroom Yoga Studio? They have plenty of classes for every kind of person, ranging from beginner all the way to post-natal.



And, if you thought it couldn't get any better, we're here to prove you wrong, much like a lot of Sydney, this studio overlooks the illustrious coastline. Did someone say stretching out with a view? Sign us up.

A Shoppers Paradise

Alternatively, if you're wanting to get an ultra-luxurious shopping experience and pamper day, then you cannot miss the stunning Double Bay. Stroll down the stylish shopping strip of Transvaal avenue for a look at some of Sydney's best boutiques, including the ever-popular Bianca Spender, and Husk.



But, don't worry, if your feet start to get tired and your face feels worn out, Double Bay is home to some of the best spas and facialists that money can buy. Including world-renowned facialist Melanie Grant, be sure to get the 90-minute Custom Skin Facial for an experience you won't forget.



You see, Sydney is all about luxury, so an afternoon of yoga, facials, and shopping is the bread and butter of the city. And, after a day out in Double Bay, you'll see why the locals never want to leave.



Sydney is one of those places that is just divine in just about every direction. Its laid-back style and relaxed vibe are much of the reason tourists are so drawn to it.



The sun-dipped city is filled with wondrous pockets of beauty, luxury, and general loveliness, there's a reason it's so beloved internationally. Within this article, we've mentioned but a couple of the stunning spots you'll find when you travel North, South, East, or West, depending on where you're coming from of course.

