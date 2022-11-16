Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Our Italian Table is a class act in the Hunter Valley | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
Updated November 16 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learn how to cook pasta, pizza and more at Our Italian Table, Pokolbin. Picture supplied

Jennifer and Vince Nicita moved to Pokolbin from Sydney in 2018 when their two daughters finished school. Theirs was a tree change driven by a passion for Italian food and culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.